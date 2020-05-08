Hankinson man, woman facing multiple charges

A man and woman from Hankinson, North Dakota, are facing multiple felony, misdemeanor and infraction charges related to incidents on and after April 24, 2020 in the city of Hankinson.
Cody Ryan Lacefield and Tiffany Joy Vavrina, both 27, made their initial appearances in Richland County District Court Monday, May 4. He is accused of nine total charges. She is accused of four total charges.
Lacefield has been charged with two counts each of terrorizing and reckless endangerment and one charge each of criminal mischief, possession of a controlled substance with intent to deliver, child endangerment, unlawful possession of non-marijuana drug paraphernalia and unlawful possession of marijuana paraphernalia. The paraphernalia charges are class A misdemeanor and infraction-level, respectively. The intent to deliver charge is class B felony-level. The remaining charges are class C felony-level.
Vavrina has been charged with one count each of possession of a controlled substance with intent to deliver (class B felony-level), child endangerment (class C felony-level), unlawful possession of non-marijuana drug paraphernalia (class A misdemeanor-level) and unlawful possession of marijuana paraphernalia (infraction-level).
Investigations were conducted by the Richland County Sheriff’s Office and the Southeast Multi-County Agency (SEMCA) drug task force.
Shortly after 12 a.m. on April 24, Richland County deputies responded to reports of shots fired between vehicles in rural Hankinson. They made contact with Lacefield, identified as driving a red Dodge pickup, and the driver and passenger of a red Jeep.
“It was determined through witness statements that the defendant started chasing the red Jeep, at speeds sometimes racing 80-90 miles per hour,” court documents state.
Lacefield also allegedly shot at the Jeep, causing damage to various parts of the vehicle in excess of $2,000. The Jeep’s driver, trying to evade Lacefield, drove into Hankinson. Eventually, the Jeep driver was allegedly head on with Lacefield.
“At that time, the occupants of the vehicle could see a red laser pointed into their vehicle aimed at their bodies,” documents continue.
Deputies observed several bullet holes all over the Jeep, including one in the vehicle’s front. The victims stated they heard at least 8-10 shots fired.
“Deputies seized a 10/22 Ruger .22 caliber from the defendant and observed .22 rimfire ammunition inside the pickup along with .22 rimfire rounds laying loose near the driver’s seat,” documents continue.
The victims said they feared for their safety because of the need to drive at such a high rate of speed to escape Lacefield and because of the shots allegedly fired at their vehicle and firearm allegedly pointed at their bodies.
Following the early morning incidents, the sheriff’s office obtained a warrant to search Lacefield’s residence in Hankinson. Vavrina is also a resident, court documents state.
Law enforcement, including SEMCA agents, executed the search warrant. According to court documents, two youth between ages 3-6 were inside the residence with two adults. One of the youth was playing video games with their foot on a dresser drawer.
A law enforcement officer discovered a glass bulb-shaped pipe with white residue in the residence’s north bedroom, documents continue. Officers stopped searching the residence and applied for a second search warrant. The additional warrant authorized a search for illegal drugs and drug paraphernalia.
Searching the residence turned up a silver razor blade and a glass bulb-shaped pipe, both with white residue. An officer also found a bag with a white crystal substance. All three were found in a dresser drawer in the north bedroom, the same dresser drawer the youth’s foot had been on.
“A SEMCA agent conducted a field test on the contents of the bag and the test returned a presumptive positive for methamphetamine,” documents state. “The approximate weight of the methamphetamine in the bag was 28 grams.”
Law enforcement stated that the dresser was unsecured and the youth could have accessed the controlled substances and paraphernalia found inside the dresser.
Additionally, agents found a straw with white residue and a small zip-top baggie with approximately 1 gram of a white crystal substance inside a bathroom. In the basement, officers found three digital scales, three pipes with white residue, a plastic straw with white residue and five baggies with white residue. Numerous clean zip-top baggies and a spoon with white residue were also found in the residence’s entryway.
“The residue on the spoon field tested positive for methamphetamine,” documents continue. “In total, officers found more than one ounce of methamphetamine in the residence, which is in excess of personal use.”
Lacefield and Vavrina arrived at the residence while officers were conducting the search. He allegedly stated to officers that the methamphetamine in the residence was his. Both allegedly admitted to using methamphetamine in the last few days.
“The multiple scales, multiple baggies and the volume of methamphetamine seized from the residence are all indicators that the defendant(s) intended to deliver methamphetamine,” documents state.
Methamphetamine is a Schedule II controlled substance. Lacefield and Vavrina were also each charged with allegedly unlawfully possessing Schedule II and marijuana paraphernalia while unlawfully operating a motor vehicle upon a public highway.
“The deputies arrested Mr. Lacefield when they made contact with him after the first incident,” Richland County State’s Attorney Megan Kummer said. “Because it was a Friday, our office got the judge preliminary charging documents so he knew what we were charging Lacefield with.”
Judge Bradley Cruff, Richfield County District Court, set bond for Lacefield without a formal hearing. This happens going into a weekend when a defendant is entitled to have bond set but there’s not time for a formal hearing, Kummer said.
“The judge set bond at $2,500 cash or surety. Our office was not present,” Kummer said.
Lacefield was released and out of custody when the search warrant was executed and new charges were brought against him and Vavrina, Kummer said. He was arrested again because deputies believed that he was a serious danger to public safety, both because of the first incident and the drug charges.
“The judge called into the jail on that Saturday and had the jail release Lacefield under the same bond and conditions, the $2,500 he’d previously posted, as the day before,” Kummer said. “The judge called in bond for Vavrina on that Saturday, too.”
Judge Cruff granted Lacefield’s request during the initial appearance for indigent defense services, court records state. Attorney Don Krassin has been retained to represent Lacefield. Attorney Nicholas Nelson has been retained to represent Vavrina. Richland County Assistant State’s Attorney Casey Moen represents the prosecution.
During the initial appearance, both Lacefield and Vavrina entered not guilty pleas to the non-felony charges.
The maximum penalty for an infraction is a $1,000 fine.
The maximum penalty for a class A misdemeanor is 360 days imprisonment, a $3,000 fine, or both.
The maximum penalty for a class C felony is five years imprisonment, a $10,00 fine, or both.
The maximum penalty for a class B felony is 10 years imprisonment, a $20,000 fine, or both.
A preliminary hearing and/or arraignment for Vavrina has been scheduled for Monday, June 8. Further court proceedings have not yet been scheduled for Lacefield.
Neither Lacefield nor Vavrina are confined in the Richland County Jail.
