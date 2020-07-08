Two Hankinson, North Dakota men are facing nearly 20 felony, misdemeanor and infraction-level charges related to controlled substances and drug paraphernalia.
Joshua Abraham Younis, 32, and Dustin William Wieser, 34, made their initial appearances in Richland County District Court Monday, July 6. Younis is facing seven total charges related to an April 21, 2020 incident in Hankinson. Wieser is facing 10 total charges related to incidents between April 20-21, 2020 in Hankinson.
Through an investigation by the Southeast Multi-County Agency (SEMCA) drug task force, Younis is accused of allegedly willfully possessing cocaine, hydrocodone (an opioid), psilocybin (a hallucinogen) and marijuana with intent to deliver. Wieser is also accused of allegedly wilfully possessing the controlled substances.
On April 21, law enforcement officers including SEMCA agents executed a search warrant at Younis and Wieser’s residence in the 300 block of Fourth Avenue Southwest, Hankinson. Both men were present during the search of the residence, court documents state.
The search turned up:
• in the kitchen — cash deposit slips with names other than Younis and Wieser’s, a pill bottle with a name other than both men’s and two white pills identified as acetaminophen and hydrocodone, a zip top baggie containing psilocybin and $617 in U.S. currency in backpack allegedly belonging to Younis
• in the living room — a zip top baggie containing numerous other zip top baggies and toothpicks with marijuana resin
• in the master bedroom — a small silver container containing a white powdery substance that field tested positive for cocaine, a silver storage container containing marijuana shake, $4,207 in U.S. currency and a zip top baggie containing marijuana residue
• in the laundry room — a black plastic film container containing a green, leafy substance believed to be marijuana
“Upstairs in the residence, officers found a red notebook containing pay/owe information and prices for different quantities,” documents continue.
Cocaine and hydrocodone are Schedule II controlled substances. Possession of either with the intent to deliver is a class B-level felony. Psilocybin and marijuana are Schedule I controlled substances. Possession of either with the intent to deliver is a class B-level felony.
Younis is also facing one charge of alleged unlawful possession of non-marijuana drug paraphernalia, a class A-level misdemeanor, and one charge of alleged unlawful possession of marijuana paraphernalia, an infraction-level charge.
Wieser is also facing one charge each of alleged class A misdemeanor possession of non-marijuana drug paraphernalia and alleged infraction-level possession of marijuana paraphernalia.
Additionally, Wieser is facing four total charges related to an April 20 incident. He faces one charge each of class A misdemeanor possession of methamphetamine and non-marijuana drug paraphernalia and one charge each of infraction-level possession of less than a half-ounce of marijuana and marijuana paraphernalia.
Judge Bradley Cruff, Richland County District Court, presides. Attorney Erica Chisholm represents both Younis and Wieser. Richland County Assistant State’s Attorney Casey Moen represents the state of North Dakota.
During their initial appearance, both defendants entered not guilty pleas to all misdemeanor and infraction-level charges. Judge Cruff also ordered drug testing for both defendants.
The maximum penalty for a class B felony is 10 years imprisonment, a $20,000 fine, or both.
The maximum penalty for a class A misdemeanor is 360 days imprisonment, a $3,000 fine, or both.
The maximum penalty for an infraction is a $1,000 fine.
Younis and Wieser are not currently confined in the Richland County Jail.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.