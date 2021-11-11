Hankinson native on ‘Mission Unstoppable' with Miranda Cosgrove Saturday, Nov. 13

Dr. Magan Lewis, Corteva Agriscience Crop Protection Global Technology Adoption Lead and Hankinson, North Dakota, native, will be featured this weekend on CBS’s "Mission Unstoppable" – hosted by Miranda Cosgrove.

This episode will air on local CBS stations, Saturday, Nov. 13, 2021.

Lewis began her career with Dow AgroSciences as a soybean breeder in Grand Forks and corn breeder in Breckenridge, Minnesota, News Monitor reported in 2017. She completed her bachelor’s and master’s degrees at the University of Minnesota – Twin Cities, with master’s work in corn breeding. Moving back to her native North Dakota, she completed her doctorate at North Dakota State University, where she worked on developing a DNA fingerprint for Midwest sixrowed malting barley. Lewis also has a graduate certificate in college teaching.

About Mission Unstoppable 

The CBS educational series, “Mission Unstoppable” celebrates women who have become superstars in STEM (Science, Technology, Engineering and Math)-related careers.

