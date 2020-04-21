A Hankinson, North Dakota woman is facing one class B felony charge related to a methamphetamine delivery.
Kaddi Dell Krause, 44, made her initial appearance in Richland County District Court Monday, April 20. Krause is accused of aiding another in committing the offense of delivering a controlled substance, namely methamphetamine. An investigation was conducted by the Southeast Multi-County Agency (SEMCA) drug task force.
An undercover SEMCA agent arranged to meet Amber Hehn on Nov. 7, 2019, court documents state. The Hankinson woman was allegedly going to sell 3.5 grams of methamphetamine for $425.
On Nov. 7, Krause and Hehn arrived in a silver Honda at Dollar General, Hankinson. According to court documents, Krause drove the Honda and Hehn was a passenger.
Hehn allegedly made contact with the SEMCA agent in the parking lot. The agent entered the vehicle occupied by Krause and Hehn.
“Ms. Hehn stated they would go for a drive because she didn’t want to do the deal in front of the store,” documents continue. “(Krause) drove away from Dollar General. After the defendant and Ms. Hehn asked the SEMCA agent a series of questions, the defendant stated to Ms. Hehn: ‘Do what you’re going to do.’”
Hehn allegedly presented the SEMCA agent with a bag and asked if he had the money. The agent handed her $425 in cash and Hehn handed the agent a bag containing methamphetamine.
“A SEMCA agent later field tested the contents of the bag and the contents tested positive for the presence of methamphetamine,” documents continue. “The combined total weight of the bag and the methamphetamine was approximately 3.7 grams.”
Hehn made her initial appearance in Richland County District Court on March 16, 2020. She faces two class B felony charges of delivery of methamphetamine. An April 20 preliminary hearing and/or arraignment for Hehn was waived. She is represented by attorney Mark Beauchene.
During her initial appearance, Krause asked about her attorney options. Judge Bradley Cruff explained that she can request a court-appointed attorney but ultimately chose to hire her own attorney. Krause requested the court-appointed attorney. Richland County State’s Attorney Casey Moen represents the prosecution.
According to court records, this is Krause’s first felony charge. In March 2020, she appeared in Richland County District Court on an infraction charge of unlawful possession of marijuana use/storage paraphernalia. Krause entered a guilty plea and was ordered to pay a $125 fine.
The maximum penalty for a class B felony is 10 years imprisonment, a $20,000 fine, or both. The minimum penalty is paying $750 in court costs.
Krause is not confined in the Richland County Jail.
