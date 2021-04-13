Hankinson's international scientists

Hankinson is home to many scientists, some of them even international scientists.
Nine students from Hankinson Public School competed in the senior division science fairs, spending months tackling their passion projects.
Four students from Hankinson are set to attend the International Science and Engineering Fair (ISEF) in May.
The official date of the event is not yet known, due to the restructuring of the event because of COVID-19.
Students Emma and Gavin Kratcha are presenters for the ISEF. Students Abby Post and Ally Habib are observers/alternates for the ISEF.
Gavin and Emma Kratcha are the 79th and 80th Hankinson presenters at the ISEF since the school began participating in 1991.
The first presenter at the ISEF from Hankinson was Charles Schiltz in 1991. Schiltz is the brother of the Hankinson Science Fair Head Coach Patty Kratcha.
All four competed in the senior division of the Regional Science and Engineering Fair held on March 6. They advanced to the state fair where they competed and qualified on March 26.
Combined, the four students have a total of 19 science fairs under their belts.
The scientists
Emma Kratcha won first place at the state fair for her project, which tested how prairie soil application affects the microbiological activity of different crop soils.
“Microorganisms are really important for the health of different soils and crops and I actually found that prairie soil application has a very positive effect on microorganisms’ populations of sandy, silty and clay soils,” Emma Kratcha said.
For her project, she proposed that farmers let exhausted, unprofitable cropland grow back into prairie, then harvest the soil and apply it to struggling cropland to prevent that cropland from reaching exhaustion.
Her project not only earned her a first-place finish and qualified her for the ISEF, but it also earned her 23 different awards ranging from medals and trophies to cash prizes and scholarships.
“I feel very fortunate since, during COVID, a lot of things end up being canceled or postponed. I’m just very glad to have an event to go to. I was really surprised and really happy with how it all turned out,” Emma Kratcha said.
Gavin Kratcha took home second place at the state fair for his project. His project examined field tiling and nutrients that can be lost because of tiling.
“Tiling is great for managing water levels within fields and reducing field flooding, but also a lot of nutrients can be dissolved in that water and taken out of the field. So I looked to see if different crops, such as wheat straw or corn stalks if applying that to a field or keeping it in a field would keep more of those nutrients in the field,” Gavin Kratcha said.
Gavin Kratcha took home 20 awards for his project, also ranging from trophies to monetary prizes.
Post won third place in the state fair for her project which examined how house plants can reduce different types of toxins in the air.
“And so I did a commercial application. I tested it based on their plant growing medium — so what soil they were growing in — to see if the soil had an impact or if it was was plant itself based on the leaves and things like that,” Post said.
Post’s project netted her 16 awards.
Habib won fourth place for her project which studied eutrophication in water samples.
“I looked at that the biggest problem, potentially, in water quality which is eutrophication and looked at how fast algae grows in different water surfaces,” Habib said.
Eutrophication is the process where runoff, typically from fertilizers, causes an explosion of plant growth in water sources which deprives other organisms of necessary oxygen, potentially killing them off.
Habib received 17 awards for her project.
What science fair is and what it means to students
Students spend months, even a year in some cases, tackling a project of their choosing. The ability to pursue their dream project is one of the most integral parts of the science fair. Patty Kratcha is there to assist students when they need guidance, but other than that, students have free reign to pursue their passion project.
Choice in learning — something that can often feel limited in a traditional classroom setting — is an integral part of what makes science fair so special. Choice empowers students, further, science fair synthesizes everything students learn in their classrooms from biology to English to math.
“I think that in classrooms it’s really hard to have hands-on experiences. For me personally, I learn better hands-on. This is just a way to apply what you’re learning, but you can take it with you when you’re done,” Habib said.
While the awards and acknowledgments are fantastic, the lifelong knowledge gained from months of research is equally, if not more so, important.
“It’s really nice to learn all these things and I’ll keep it for the rest of my life. It’s a really neat experience,” Gavin Kratcha said.
Once their projects are complete they head to the regional competition to demonstrate what they’ve learned. If they qualify at the regional fair they advance to the state fair and if they qualify there, they advance to the international fair.
This year was a little different though, the fairs took place virtually due to COVID-19. There was some uncertainty whether they would even happen, but seemingly at the last minute, it all came together.
“It’s been very different, condensing a huge project to just a PowerPoint and presenting it slide by slide instead of with this whole big presentation,” Emma Kratcha said.
Typically judges will circle the fair and students will explain what their project is, usually dozens of times in a day, giving them the chance to tweak and perfect their presentation as the day goes on. This year, students needed to nail it in their first go.
Students sacrificed a lot this year to make their projects come to fruition. One major sacrifice is the social aspect of the science fair.
For participants, it’s a chance to swap ideas and talk science with like-minded individuals, something that gets lost in the digital chat rooms of Zoom.
“I’ve been thankful to go to a couple of international fairs now and that’s been my favorite part every single time is just talking to the people, meeting people, learning their cultures,” Post said.
One year, sitting across from a group of German students, Post and her fellow presenters gave the Germans their first-ever Pop-Tart.
“Funny things like that are things I’m really going to remember,” Post said.
Students also sacrificed their projects, too. Running shifts in the lab and cutting down on in-person work time to adhere to social distancing.
“One of the things that I give them a lot of credit for is they sacrificed a little bit from each of their projects so everybody could do a project and we could still follow the rules they put in place,” Patty Kratcha said.
Despite a long list of awards for all the participants, the reduced hours in lab time made it feel as though they didn’t put in as much work this year.
“This year it’s different because I don’t feel like I put in as much work, even though I know I did a full project, not being up here (in the lab) for that many months and only being up here and doing all my work in a couple of days,” Post said.
Students adore their coach Patty Kratcha for her effort, enthusiasm and ensuring that in a turbulent year the science would still go on.
“She’s been the mastermind behind all of this virtual stuff and getting the team together. So I think on behalf of the entire team, of people here, we’re so thankful for her to put this on still. Sacrificing her own health to come up here and work with students, I think we all really appreciate that understate how selfless that is,” Post said.
For Patty Kratcha, that adoration is mutual.
“They always say, if you want to have a great life surround yourself with great people. Well, that’s what I do every single day,” she said.
