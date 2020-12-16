Hansey, former Wahpeton mayor, mourned by community

Meryl Hansey, by his own account, relied on years of experience and more importantly, common sense.
That’s what he told Daily News in 2016 after winning the North Dakota League of Cities’ Innovator Award. Hansey, 84, served Wahpeton as mayor from 2014-2017. He died Tuesday, Dec. 15.
“It is important to me that the mayor of Wahpeton be readily available to the residents, participate in community events and provide leadership on important issues facing our city,” Hansey wrote in 2017.
Before resigning due to health reasons, Hansey thanked city council members and others.
“(They have kept) Wahpeton a great city,” he wrote. “I am thankful for the residents for their support now and over my years in office.”
A private family service will be held Friday, Dec. 18 for Hansey, his obituary states. The city of Wahpeton will also remember Hansey that day.
“Mayor Steve Dale is requesting flags be lowered to half-staff from sunrise to sunset on Friday, Dec. 18 in honor of former Mayor Meryl Hansey and his service to our community,” the city stated. “The Wahpeton Fire Department will visit Vertin-Munson Funeral Home at 1 p.m. and a Wahpeton fire truck will remain on the premises until the conclusion of his private family services.”
In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to The Leach Home, Wahpeton. Hansey’s obituary thanked the home for its care. Administrator Lindsay Kath remembers a man and resident with integrity, who was kind to all while engaging with and fully embracing life.
‘He greeted new residents and our visitors,” Kath said. “If there were kids who visited, they always got a piece of candy. It wasn’t uncommon for him to make a craft for someone. His family was great to be around. Not just myself, but the staff included, we feel honored to have been a part of his life. He left footprints on anyone’s heart who got the chance to meet him.”
Several of Hansey’s colleagues contacted by Daily News also shared memories.
“We’re losing a good man,” Councilman at-large Lane Wateland said. “Meryl had his heart in the city. He was dedicated to his city.”
North Dakota state Rep. Alisa Mitskog, D-District 25, previously served on the Wahpeton City Council. Hansey, she said, was a great man.
“He was a dedicated public servant and left his mark on Wahpeton,” Mitskog said.
Dan Rood, Jr., former Wahpeton mayor and current director of the Southeast Region Career and Technology Center, knew Hansey politically and professionally.
“My view of Meryl was that he worked on behalf of the city as tirelessly as he did with his construction. He poured his heart into in. He was very genuine in his view of Wahpeton, in making the city a better place to live,” Rood said.
Born April 4, 1936 in Bowman County, North Dakota, Hansey went on to a life of service including time with the U.S. Army and numerous state, county, city and private business occupations.
According to his obituary, Hansey’s employment history included the North Dakota State Truck Regulatory, farming, being a mechanic, owning Meryl Hansey Construction, the Richland County Sheriff’s Office (as a deputy), the Richland County Jail (as chief correctional officer), the state of North Dakota (in the parole and probation department) and the city of Wahpeton (for a combined 23 years as a councilman and the mayor).
“My No. 1 priority is to continue the work of Jim Sturdevant, both with economic development and maintaining our business atmosphere,” Hansey said after being elected mayor in 2014.
First elected in 1968 to the Wahpeton City Council, Hansey took pride in successfully running six times in the city, five times as a councilman and once as mayor.
“If you’re going to go after something … if you want a job and you’re going to go after it, you don’t do it by sitting on your hind end,” he said in 2016. “Either you want it or you don’t want it. If I don’t want it, I won’t do anything. If I do want it, I’ll get out and work, which I did.”
