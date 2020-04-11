Happy 100th Grace, from family

Grace Irene Andel’s family planned to celebrate her birthday in Breckenridge, Minnesota for when she turns 100 years old on Thursday, April 16. But due to the effects of the coronavirus pandemic, her family had to send her wishes and love from afar.
All of Grace’s family miss her and wish they could spend this very special birthday with her. They are hoping that the community will reach out to Grace and share their birthday wishes.
“It’s really hard for our whole family that we can’t be there with her,” grandson Greg Andel said. “My sister Jodi and I had purchased our plane tickets already and we got refunded. We wish we could be there.”
Grace is described as being a loving grandmother, gentle, independent and hardworking.
“She’s going to be 100 years old but you wouldn’t even know it,” granddaughter Jodi Burrell said. “She is so healthy, she is so positive. She is hysterical – she tells jokes and is sarcastic. She is just the sweetest lady. Every time we would say goodbye or hang up on the phone, she would always say, ‘Love you, a bushel and a peck and a hug around the neck.’”
Grace is originally from South Dakota but has lived in Breckenridge since 1952. Her husband, Fred Andel, passed away many years ago and she has lived independently ever since. She and her husband had five children together, Doris, Dale, Phyllis, Larry and Gerald. Her grandchildren are Greg, Kim, Jodi, Jason, Gina, Rachelle, Cory, Brady, Ryan and Tyler. She has 17 great grandchildren.
She was the head cook at Breckenridge High School for many years before she retired. She would always tell Greg how she wishes that she never retired because she enjoyed it so much.
“She would always make oatmeal raisin cookies,” Burrell said. “Every time we came to the house she would have a huge batch of cookies and they were just the absolute best. Sometimes we would make them with her but usually, she would have them when we came. We all knew you were going to get Grandma’s oatmeal raisin cookies when you went to visit.”
During the holidays when the whole family would come to visit, Grace would make a large batch of pancakes so that as people were waking up one-by-one, she would have hot, fresh pancakes ready to eat.
“I don’t how she would get all of that done,” Greg said.
While well-known and loved by her grand-children for baking, fishing is Grace’s all-time favorite hobby.
“She loves fishing. She’s been fishing her whole life,” Greg said. “She loves to catch walleyes and so she loves to troll and she has caught some 8.5-12 pounders.”
“All of your family wishes you birthday blessings. We love you,” the Andel family said.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.