Happy each day and thankful, holiday or not

From sea to shining sea, Americans are reconsidering, renewing and remembering the things that make them thankful.
Thanksgiving Day is Thursday, Nov. 26 and as is tradition, Daily News reached out to early elementary-age students to get their thoughts. This year, we asked the youth about being thankful and how to spread thankfulness. We spoke to eight youth:
• Addison Barton, a first grader at St. John’s School, Wahpeton
• Peter Gauslow, a kindergartener at Richland 44 Elementary, Abercrombie, North Dakota
• Erilyn Gilbert, a first grader at Wahpeton Elementary School
• Mallory Monson, a kindergartener at Zimmerman Elementary, Wahpeton
• Brynne Olson, a first grader at Richland 44 Elementary
• Carter Rittenour, a first grader at Wahpeton Elementary School
• Flynn Smith, a kindergartener at Zimmerman Elementary
• Ellie Smykowski, a kindergartener at St. John’s
While the students were interviewed one school at a time and in several cases, with the help of teachers out of respect for safety amid the COVID-19 pandemic, we’re including their answers together. This is done for both streamlining and because some answers are similar.
Daily News: What is something that makes you happy each day?
Brynne Olson: My friends.
Peter Gauslow: Farming.
Mallory Monson: My hermit crab pets. They’re my pets.
Flynn Smith: That sometimes my mom and dad get me toys.
Carter Rittenour: I’m happy that I always get toys. Sometimes. People show me happiness because they give me big hugs.
Erilyn Gilbert: It means that you are loved. They show you are loved by helping you.
Ellie Smykowski: I like when mom takes me to the park in summer.
Addison Barton: I like when people are nice to people.
DN: How do you like to spread happiness?
AB: By being kind. You be kind by showing love.
CR: I like to spread happiness by giving other people hugs and helping them out.
EG: By giving cookies to my friends.
ES: By giving people hugs and kisses and giving the joy to God.
BO: I like to spread happiness by drawing pictures for people.
PG: By helping or playing with people.
MM: Sometimes I help them carry really heavy things or something.
FS: By giving people things when it’s their birthday and not their birthday and on special occasions.
DN: What does “thank you” mean to you?
CR: “Thank you” means that you’re thankful for what they give to you.
EG: That you’re being nice. When somebody pushes you and they ask, “Um, you okay?” and the person who got hurt would say, “Thank you.”
AB: Love.
ES: I like my mom because I say “thank you” and I say “please.” I ask her for something and sometimes she says “yes” and I say “thank you.”
BO: What “thank you” means to me is happiness.
PG: What “thank you” means to me is thankfulness.
MM: Being happy.
FS: People are happy and giving me happiness like sharing toys or, um, being a good friend.
Daily News thanks the participating students, their helpful teachers and their principals. We wish readers of all ages a happy, safe and thankful Thanksgiving.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.