Happy Holidays at the Red Door Art Gallery

Red Door Art Gallery in Wahpeton has a number of upcoming activities in December and January, and the gallery just launched its new Winter Exhibit on Nov. 24.
The Winter Exhibit has a broad theme which made way for a varied batch of submissions, Red Door Art Gallery Director Allison Karlgaard said.
“There’s unique, fun, different pieces,” Karlgaard said. “It’s just a really wide variety this time around. We got some fun new pottery pieces in. There’s a lot of gift type items in, whether it be jewelry, air planters, scarves that are all handmade, cards that are all handmade. Lots of gift items.”
The gallery is also selling See’s Candies, featuring a Happy Holidays box, assorted peppermints, assorted molasses chips, toffee-ettes, peanut brittle, Victoria Toffee and
lollypops.
Soon the gallery will be bustling with small business vendors at their annual holiday market, which will be held on two weekends this year to heed COVID-19 guidelines.
On the first Saturday of the market, Dec. 5, vendors Joan Frederickson and Louise Erdrich are expected to attend the event. Frederickson sews handmade gloves and other accessories while Erdrich is a celebrated local author.
On the second Saturday, Dec. 12, a few vendors are expected including twins Barbra Benda Nagle and Beverly Benda, whose art has been featured before in the gallery.
Red Door is also partaking in the Wahpeton Breckenridge Chamber of Commerce Second Annual Cookie Crawl on Saturday, Dec. 12. Participants can buy a cookie tin at Heritage Square in Wahpeton starting at 10 a.m. Next, they can shop at local businesses and receive a cookie to fill their tins. The event will coincide with Red Door’s second Holiday Market day.
In January, the gallery will be hosting an online auction on 20 pieces of submitted artwork. Proceeds will go toward the continued operation of Red Door Art Gallery. If the first is successful, the gallery is hoping to host another auction next summer, Karlgaard said.
In the January auction, participants can begin bidding at 10 a.m. on Jan. 19 and it will conclude at 8 p.m. on Jan. 24.
The gallery is also planning to hold one class a month starting in 2021. Depending on the COVID-19 situation, some classes may be held online. Karlgaard said she is looking forward to some of their ideas for classes, and certain ones could translate easily to an online course.
“We’ll hopefully see the community out and about, supporting our local artists,” Karlgaard said. “I feel like that’s really important, especially during the holiday season. I think with the fun exhibit that we have, the vendors show, hopefully that allows community members to stop in and see what the gallery has to offer.”
