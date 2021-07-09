Happy Hundredth, Heb!

Kind words and cards — but no gifts, please — are welcome for Harold “Heb” Diederick, who will turn “100 years young” on Thursday, July 15.
Diederick, whose accomplishments include serving during World War II, 76 years with the American Legion, 30 years with the Wahpeton Post Office and membership in four halls of fame, will have his centennial celebrated Saturday, July 17. Evergreen United Methodist Church, 11200 Evergreen Ct. in Wahpeton, will hold an open house from 11:30 a.m.-2 p.m., including light food and refreshments.
“I still play lots of golf,” Diederick said. “I did a lot of bowling, but about three years ago, I quit that.”
Diederick and his son, Steve, looked back on a lifetime of memories. Seventy-five years ago, Diederick pitched in the four games that won Wahpeton the 1946 North Dakota State Amateur Baseball Tournament.
“It was equivalent to three games — 27 innings — but it was four games,” Diederick recalled. “I’ve been involved with American Legion baseball in some manner for 80 years.”
“He started playing and pretty soon, he was helping out with Legion baseball through the post. He was in charge of the Eastern Division Tournament for Legion baseball for the state of North Dakota,” Steve Diederick said.
“While I was a member of the state Legion baseball committee,” Harold Diederick agreed. “I was on the local military unit for the Legion for 65 years, firing a rifle at hundreds of military funerals and celebrations.”
Diederick’s 30 years with the Wahpeton Post Office have been exceeded by his more than 40 years of retirement. Through his career, he got to know practically everyone in town.
“It was the old post office (in downtown Wahpeton). You’re always coming in to get him from work. When I was a kid, we called ourselves ‘post office brats,’ kids who had parents who worked for the post office,” Steve Diederick said.
Wahpeton has grown over the decades, Harold Diederick said. Several businesses from long ago are not around anymore. At the same time, he said the city is just as good as it has been for him.
“We had three boys — one was born in Wahpeton, one was born in Breckenridge on the south side and one was born in Breck by the river,” Diederick said.
Harold Diederick and his wife, Jean, were married on Sept. 13, 1947 in Minneapolis. Their courtship began when Jean, visiting Wahpeton with a roommate, met Harold, the roommate’s cousin, while at a North Dakota State School of Science basketball game, according to Jean’s obituary. The marriage lasted for more than 69 years until Jean’s death on Jan. 12, 2017. It included sons Dave, Steve and Jim. Harold Diederick said he’s had a very good, caring family.
Another point of pride for Diederick is his wartime service. While he was never close to fighting, he did experience France, Germany and Austria as a mimeograph operator.
“At the end of the war, I was transferred to General Patton’s through the Army headquarters. I was in charge of the mimeograph section,” Diederick said.
One-hundred years ago, no one knew what a jet plane was. Harold Diederick recalled once riding a Ford Model T to Milwaukee, Wisconsin. Communications have improved, with people being able to do so much with devices that fit in the palms of their hands.
Diederick was asked to consider the idea of meeting a time-traveler from 2121. What would he most want to know about life 100 years from now?
“Medical,” Diederick said. “What would it be like then?”
Diederick remembers Wahpeton as a good town for high school athletics and successful people. In addition to being a member of the North Dakota Amateur Baseball Hall of Fame, he is part of the American Legion Baseball Hall of Fame, Wahpeton Bowling Association Hall of Fame and the Richland County Sports Hall of Fame.
“He’s kind of been involved in the sports side of life for most of his life,” Steve Diederick said.
“I’m in the Richland County Museum,” Diederick said.
Daily News wishes Diederick a happy 100th birthday.
