Promising an evening of music that’s “not your grandmother’s anymore,” The Ball Brothers quartet are coming to Eagle Valley Evangelical Free Church in Christine, North Dakota.
The Ball Brothers’ concert begins at 7 p.m. Friday, Sept. 10. Admission is $20 and tickets can be purchased by clicking on an Eventbrite link at Eagle Valley’s Facebook page.
“It’s music for everybody, although they bring a lot of youth and energy when they perform,” said Jana Sohljem, Eagle Valley’s deaconess of fellowship. “They attract all ages.”
Brothers Andrew and Daniel Ball are joined by brother-in-law Chad McCloskey and their friend Rhett Roberts.
“The group travels worldwide, singing their distinctive brand of Christian music,” according to theballbrothers.com. “Since their formation in 2006, the Ball Brothers have rapidly made their mark in Christian music by finding a musical balance between the old and the new.”
Several members of Eagle Valley’s congregation are big fans of the Ball Brothers, Sohljem said. It was after a concert in Valley City, North Dakota, that plans were put in motion to bring the brothers to Christine. A concert was planned for Sept. 11, 2020, but was rescheduled due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
“Most of our concerts and events are done for free, but in this case, we are bringing in a group from Nashville,” Sohljem said.
The Ball Brothers’ concert is billed as a fun night of entertainment and hope, with “harmony and a whole lotta Jesus.”
“A mix of musical styles (are) melted together by tight, four-part harmony,” a poster states. “Each song is hand-picked to be message-driven and theologically sound.”
“It’s About the Cross,” one of the group’s hits, topped the iTunes Christian Chart and has been seen more than 45 million times online. “Dynamic,” a recent success, has reached the iTunes Christian Chart’s top five.
“(We’ve) shared the stage with some of the biggest names in Christian music (and) travel worldwide, performing 120 concerts per year,” the group stated on their website.
The Ball Brothers have been acclaimed by outlets including absolutelygospel.com, which called them one of the finest groups in Christian music. The tagline for their music ministry, “music that spans the generations,” is supported by fans.
“I’ve been talking to the congregation and they have a loyal contingent of followers. For a small rural church, to get a group who have been touring for about 15 years, this is a big deal for us. There’s a lot of excitement. The word is spreading and this is something you don’t want to miss,” Sohljem said.
Eagle Valley Evangelical Free Church is located at 17515 County Road in Christine. There is no deadline to buy tickets. The church seats a maximum of 400 people.
