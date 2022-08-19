Harvest permits in Richland County, yes or no?

Whether or not Richland County, N.D., will continue to offer harvest overload permits for local truck drivers is expected to be decided on or shortly after Tuesday, Sept. 6.

“To be honest with you, we’re 20 years late on this,” Richland County Commissioner Tim Campbell said.

The belated matter is whether or not Richland County, North Dakota, will continue to offer harvest overload permits for local truck drivers. A decision is expected following the commissioners’ Tuesday, Sept. 6 meeting, but preliminary discussion occurred Tuesday, Aug. 16.



