Wheat bales fill a field outside C-W Valley Co-Op in southern Clay County, Minn. On both sides of the Red River, farmers and agriculture facilities continue their harvesting, transporting and processing. Check out Daily News’ upcoming Valley Voices section for more information and special photos of the autumn season.
Harvesting continues in Red River Valley
frankstanko
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
Your notification has been saved.
There was a problem saving your notification.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Followed notifications
Please log in to use this featureLog In
Don't have an account? Sign Up Today
Most Popular
-
Former GIANTS official accused of $600,000 theft, misappropriation
-
Two charged with selling drugs, depriving parental rights in Breckenridge
-
Spiekermeier accused of misappropriating funds from Giants Snacks
-
Driver arrested after leading law enforcement on 14-mile chase
-
Breckenridge grades 10-12 will move to distance learning next week
-
Mark Wacha, 62
-
Paula Gebro, 51
-
One new COVID-19 death, five new cases in Richland County
-
Man who led police on 14-mile chase in Wilkin County charged
-
Clean-Up Week ongoing in Wahpeton
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.