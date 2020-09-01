Hasbargen to be North Dakota Director of Zone Operations

Kristen Hasbargen, who’s spent 25-plus years with Richland County, North Dakota, is moving up.
Hasbargen currently directs a human services zone including Richland, Ransom and Sargent counties, North Dakota. Beginning Thursday, Oct. 1, 2020, she’ll serve as the new Director of Zone Operations with the North Dakota Department of Human Services (NDDHS).
It’s the latest milestone in Hasbargen’s nearly 30-year career in human and social services.
“The greatest strength our zone has is our employees,” Hasbargen said. “Their commitment to service is outstanding and exemplary and the citizens of our zone should know the employees will continue to be an excellent resource for our community.”
Sara Stolt, chief operating officer for NDDHS, said both the department and human services zones are in an exciting time. Both are working to establish a collaborative model for delivering human services to North Dakotans.
“The Director of Zone Operations will work with zone directors to build collaboration, consistent policy and service delivery and work as the liaison between zone boards, zone directors and the department,” Stolt said.
Hasbargen updated the Richland County Board of Commissioners about a transition plan when they met Tuesday, Sept. 1. Zone director candidates will be interviewed Friday, Sept. 4. Only local candidates were considered.
“The discussion at our last zonal board meeting was that we should post the listing internally because of the strong team we have.”
An offer to the preferred candidate could be made as soon as Friday, Sept. 11. Hasbargen’s last day with Richland County is expected to be sometime between Wednesday, Sept. 23-Thursday, Oct. 1.
“She’s had a tough job to do and she’s done it well,” Richland County Commissioner Sid Berg said Tuesday.
“There’s no question,” Commissioner Rollie Ehlert said. “Our loss is the state’s gain.”
While Hasbargen would no longer be a county employee, she is hopeful about remaining based in Wahpeton. Originally from Garrison, North Dakota, she graduated in May 1991 from what is now Minnesota State University Moorhead.
“I received my bachelor’s in social work and a minor in business administration,” Hasbargen said. “From there, I joined Lutheran Social Services, working for several years with adoption services and pregnancy counseling.”
Joining Richland County in February 1995, Hasbargen served in foster care case management before becoming the social services director in October 2002. Following the establishment of human services zones, Hasbargen became the Richland-Sargent-Ransom zone’s director on April 1, 2020.
“I have always had very supportive boards, whether social services boards or commissioners boards,” Hasbargen said. “They — and supportive staff — have made my job easier through the years.”
