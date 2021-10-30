Have a happy and safe Halloween, Twin Towns

“When witches go riding and, and black cats are seen, the moon laughs and whispers, ‘Tis near Halloween.’”
Scrambling for Halloween plans? The Twin Towns are host to a few spooky activities this time of year. One of the most popular annual events is ZooBoo, put on by Chahinkapa Zoo, Wahpeton. An array of area businesses pass out candy and other goodies. Youth can “trick or treat” on the jack-o-lantern lit pathways of the zoo. Entry is $5 per person.
The Haunted Library, hosted at Leach Public Library in Wahpeton, is another child-friendly event. From 10 a.m.-12:30 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 30, the event will feature crafts and a movie. It is geared toward children aged 3-10, but all are welcome.
City Brew Hall, Wahpeton, will be the spot for adult-friendly fun Saturday evening. The Wicked Brew Bash will begin at 9 p.m. and participants can enjoy a cash bar, themed drinks, a DJ, karaoke and a costume contest. The dining area will be transformed into a dance floor beginning at 8:45 p.m.
Of course the typical Halloween traditions like trick-or-treating around your neighborhood and watching scary movies are still alive and well this year. Aside from safety tips in the age of COVID-19 such as social distancing and wearing face masks, follow these tips from the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) to ensure your Halloween is fun-filled and safe.
Costume Safety
Wear costumes that are flame resistant — this is for everyone going to a moody Halloween party with lots of candles.
If you and your children are wandering around the neighborhood, make sure someone is wearing reflective clothing so drivers can see you in the dark.
Test Halloween makeup on a small section of your skin and watch for reactions before painting the rest of your skin or sensitive areas like your face.
“If a rash, redness, swelling or other signs of irritation develop where the makeup was applied, that's a sign of a possible allergy,” the FDA states.
Halloween makeup can also contain harmful additives. Check to make sure any color additives are FDA approved, especially if the makeup is going around your eyes.
Also watch out for colored contact lenses. Experts warn against using contact lenses if you have never worn them before. Be careful of where you buy the lenses.
“Despite the fact that it’s illegal to sell decorative contact lenses without a valid prescription, the FDA is aware that these lenses are still sold without a prescription on the Internet and in retail shops and salons — particularly around Halloween,” according to the FDA.
Food safety
While it may be tempting to dig into collected candy before you’ve finished the rounds, refrain from eating any of the sweets until you can inspect them at home. Throw away any candy with a broken seal or torn wrapper. Do not accept anything that is not commercially wrapped.
If you’re throwing a Halloween party, know that unpasteurized juices come with a higher risk of foodborne illness. Opt for juice in boxes, bottles or cans from your grocer’s frozen food case, refrigerated section, or shelf when making your punches.
Planning to bob for apples? Think twice, in the age of COVID-19. If you still plan to play the Halloween favorite, reduce the risk of bacteria by rinsing the apples in cold water.
Halloween is an opportunity to connect with your family in creative and unique ways. Make sure you celebrate, and be safe.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.