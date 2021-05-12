Have home — will travel ... and stay

Southeast Region Career and Technology Center students, employees and partners watched as the approximately 53rd student-built house left for its new home Wednesday, May 12.
The house, transported by Schmitt House Movers, Wyndmere, North Dakota, was headed for the Westdale neighborhood. Center Director Dan Rood, Jr. shared the students’ pride.
“We’re excited to continue helping getting northwestern Wahpeton jumpstarted,” Rood said. “Anytime we can keep Wahpeton grow is exciting. It’s kind of a big day for us.”
Schmit House Movers has transported approximately 40 SRCTC-built homes since 1985, Daily News previously reported. Rood praised their service.
“They’re phenomenal and have taken good care of us,” he said.
SRCTC has been a cornerstone of local education. In 2020, Rood reported that nearly a third of Wahpeton Public Schools students, 388 individuals total, were taking classes offered by the center.
“These kids, now more than ever, need different experiences to help guid them,” Rood said previously. “Their experiences help shape the area. They may be in construction and grow up to be a carpenter, an electrician, even manager of the construction company.”
Westdale is located north of Walmart in Wahpeton. Local residences include the Westdale I homes, Westdale Apartment Homes and Kennedy Park Townhomes, most have which have opened within the last nearly five years. The Westdale II homes are scheduled to be built on and for lots in the neighborhood.
“(SRCTC’s) houses are currently located on three lots on the north side of 18th Avenue North, between 18th and 19th Streets North,” Daily News reported in February. “SRCTC (bought) six lots to the left of their existing houses, which would result in their housing occupying an entire block.”
To date, SRCTC has had student-built homes in the cities and surrounding areas of Wahpeton, Fairmount, Hankinson, Lidgerwood, Colfax, Abercrombie and Mooreton, North Dakota.
Westdale is one of several new and continuing residential developments in Wahpeton. The city has entered into agreements for residential lots at multiple price points, Daily News previously reported.
Projects in various stages of development include Oakwood Court, Edgewood, Westdale, Homestead and Central Properties. The latter is on the former city block where Central Elementary once stood. Earlier in May, the Wahpeton City Council approved the annexation of nearly 40 acres of land for the upcoming Prairie Flats Addition in what will be southwest Wahpeton.
“I have to commend Brad and Kim Pauly for stepping up and offering this type of lot that’s never been available in the city before,” Mayor Steve Dale said previously. “They have a vision and they’re making an investment. It’s appreciated.”
Look to Daily News for updates on new, continuing and revitalized local housing.
