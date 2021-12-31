Having trouble following through on New Year’s resolutions?

Making resolutions for the new year is a tradition shared by around three-quarters of American adults, according to a 2020 Finder survey. Whether the goal is to lose weight, save money or master a new hobby, it’s safe to say the majority of people start Jan. 1 with a few goals in mind.
Sticking to those goals is another story. Gym crowds thin by February, cautious spending is kicked to the curb in time for summer vacations and the guitar goes out of tune in a corner. It is estimated 25 percent of people give up their resolutions by the second week of January.
Our readers share a similar, if not more deflated, trajectory: only 12.5 percent of our poll respondents said they had followed through on a New Year’s resolution.
In spite of the statistics, it is possible to stick to your New Year’s resolutions. Experts from Harvard Medical School and the American Psychological Association (APA) share tips on how to keep going.
Set realistic goals that will fit into your existing routine
If your resolution is to start exercising more, and your fitness membership has been quietly taking $30 out of your account each month without you ever having stepped foot in the gym, don’t suddenly dedicate yourself to going seven days a week. Goals can always be expanded but consistently being unable to meet a goal leads to a feeling of failure or defeat, and ultimately, a return to old habits.
Focus on one thing at a time and take it slow
Behavior changes don’t happen overnight, especially if you’re trying to quell multiple vices at once. In other words, don’t go cold turkey on your daily smoking habit, adopt a strict no-sugar diet and push yourself to reach 12,000 steps a day all in the same week. The APA suggests focusing on one resolution at a time until it becomes a healthy habit. Then, you can think about starting in on another one.
You may have heard the “21 Days” saying — “it takes just three weeks to form or break a habit.” However, a study published in the European Journal of Social Psychology revealed the belief, which originated in the 1950s, to be a myth. The study found it takes an average of 66 days for a behavior to become a habit.
Talk about it
It’s difficult to hold yourself accountable — some people have a gift for it, many of us don’t. Seeking a support system for your goals is a key to success, according to the APA. Depending on your resolution, find someone you can rely on to support and encourage you. A public setting, like a workout class, support/counseling group or hobby group can keep you motivated and offer a sense of obligation that wouldn’t otherwise be there.
Harvard Medical School also suggests making a written or verbal commitment (preferably with witnesses). This floats your resolution out into the world where your failure is more open to scrutiny.
Forgive yourself and learn from the past
“Better a diamond with a flaw than a pebble without,” the famous Chinese philosopher Confucius said. Pretending like you can attain perfection is setting yourself up to fail. If your resolution is to eat less sugar, don’t be discouraged if you polish off a carton of ice cream during girls night. And if your goal is to lose one pound a week, don’t give up if your scale only shows a 0.2-pound deficit by Sunday. Note the minor missteps, forgive yourself and move on.
If you find yourself consistently failing a resolution, it may be time to change the parameters and your own expectations. If you find your goal to exercise 30 minutes a day is too cumbersome in between your job, your family and your social life, break the 30 minutes into 10-minute segments throughout the day, Harvard Medical School suggests.
Celebrate any and all successes
You don’t have to completely master your resolution before celebrating. If you’ve learned to play “Sweet Home Alabama”on the guitar but are still clunky on “Smoke on the Water,” don’t fret. Celebrate your success even if you don’t feel totally accomplished, Harvard Medical School suggests.
Your reward should never contradict your resolution. For instance, if you successfully avoided red meat for a week, don’t celebrate with a triple-patty cheeseburger. Try unrelated celebrations like booking a massage or taking a day trip to get out of town. By keeping your resolutions and rewards separate, you don’t run the risk of feeling guilty about the way you celebrated once the initial excitement wears off.
We are creatures of habit — changing those behaviors takes commitment and time. Even if you’ve failed to fulfill a resolution in the past, start fresh this year and keep these tips in mind to enjoy a successful 2022. Happy new year, Twin Towns!
