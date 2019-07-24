Isac L.J. Coufal, 21, was arrested Sunday, July 14 in Breckenridge, Minnesota, on four felony counts for events taking place on July 8, 2019.
Coufal was charged in Wilkin County District Court with first degree burglary, possession of a firearm, second degree burglary and theft.
On July 8, the victim discovered two firearms missing from his downtown Breckenridge apartment – a .20 gauge double-barreled shotgun and a Ted Williams 30-06 rifle, a criminal complaint states. The victim’s landlord provided the Breckenridge Police Department with surveillance footage on July 9. The footage showed a man leaving the apartment with a long gun case, the complaint states.
The victim identified the man on the video as Coufal, who had sold the victim one of the firearms three weeks earlier for $150, he told investigators.
On July 14, the victim notified the police that Coufal was at York Manor in Breckenridge. Members of the Wilkin County Sheriff’s Office and Breckenridge Police Department responded to the information. They found the defendant in a white car and arrested him, according to the complaint. There were two other occupants in the car, one of whom told the officer that he had assisted the victim to arrange Coufal’s arrest.
Coufal allegedly admitted to entering the apartment and taking the firearms, the complaint states. He still had the rifle in his pickup but told law enforcement that the shotgun had been stolen from him in Detroit Lakes, Minnesota on or about July 12.
He made his initial appearance in Wilkin County Court Tuesday, July 23.
Coufal is currently being held at the Wilkin County Jail.
