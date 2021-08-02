Hazard mitigation plan reviewed in Wahpeton

Richland County, North Dakota, is nearing the finish line for its updated hazard mitigation plan, representatives from several cities recently learned.
Emergency Manager Brett Lambrecht and members of Interstate Engineering’s planning team hosted a Wednesday, July 28 meeting in Wahpeton to reveal and review potential hazards and mitigation strategies for local communities.
“These plans are required for us to receive funding from FEMA,” Lambrecht said. “If a situation comes up and we’ve already identified it in our plan, it makes things easier.”
Mitigation plans cover a broad range of potential hazards, including weather-related events to the spread of communicable diseases and hazardous materials to terrorist incidents. Hazards may just as easily occur in larger cities like Wahpeton and Hankinson, North Dakota, or in a township.
“The purpose of this meeting is to go through and talk about the action items for the communities that have to individually adopt this plan,” said Matt Lower, Interstate’s planning manager. “We can add to this and talk about what doesn’t make sense. When we’re finished with this meeting, we can take all the information back and finish our strategy.”
Wahpeton’s 13 action items covered 11 topics. They include:
• flooding — the city is called to conduct a study on needs to upgrade storm water pump stations and make appropriate upgrades
• droughts — wells are to be tested, with continued work alongside Lake Agassiz Water Authority as part of the Red River Water Supply project to find more drinkable water sources
• severe summer weather — addressing Wahpeton’s lift station No. 3 with bypass and variable frequency drives and the continued development of a flood pump study
• severe winter weather — annual updates to Wahpeton’s snow removal policy
• urban fires, hazardous materials and transportation accidents — in addition to reviewing and inspecting buildings to ensure building and electrical codes are up to date, there is also the call to improve pedestrian and transportation roadways near railroad tracks or develop buffers around them, as well as continuous monitoring of crash data and traffic counts
• dam failure — identifying and informing evacuation routes
• infrastructure shortage — studying both water storage infrastructure and the availability of above-ground resource and material shortage
• terrorism — continuing work on upgrading computer hardware and software
• communicable diseases — bringing advisors to create public-private partnerships that will allow public communication and education on Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, state, city and other mandates for full compliance from citizens
“We’ve had to fight for every dollar we receive,” Lambrecht said. “With a full, detailed plan, it makes the work easier.”
The plan’s submission to FEMA, as well as final adoption from local municipalities, are forthcoming. Daily News and News Monitor will continue to follow this story.
