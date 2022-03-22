Athletes have not been immune from changes caused by the COVID-19 pandemic. Whether it was on a basketball court or at the track, every type of sport and team made adjustments.
Resilient individuals include the Twin Towns Area’s Special Olympics members. Troy Vosberg, who has coached Special Olympics track and currently coaches basketball, both coed sports, reflected on recent changes.
“For the last couple of years, we have not had a district or a state tournament that we have been able to attend, so the numbers have been down a little bit,” Vosberg said. “I think that has been a big draw for the athletes, being able to go to something like that. They enjoy it a lot.”
Vosberg said last year’s Special Olympics basketball team consisted of five members, compared to nine the year before. An average team consists of up to 10 members. Track teams have a higher average, of approximately 10-12 members per year.
“We’ll use the middle school and elementary school gyms to start the year, when it’s colder out. Once the weather gets warmer, we’ll use the NDSCS track. For basketball, we use the Community Center,” Vosberg said.
Special Olympics athletes are known for sticking with the program and their favorite sports for several years. While Wahpeton tends to stick to its established activities, the community can offer approximately a year’s worth of opportunities. On the state level, Special Olympics North Dakota offers 15 Olympic-type sports for individuals with intellectual disabilities.
“Athletes can compete at six levels: local, area, district, state, national and world games,” Special Olympics North Dakota stated. “Athletes in Special Olympics train and compete in an eight to 10-week training program designed to increase physical fitness, sports skills and knowledge of rules and regulations.”
It all depends of abilities, Vosberg said.
“They can range in age from 18-19 to about 40. We don’t have any younger kids at this point. Eventually down the road, that might change,” he said.
Vosberg’s youngest son, Lukas, is 7 and has Down syndrome. Father and son are looking forward to when Lukas turns 8 and will be able to participate in area and district Special Olympics activities.
“I’ll probably end up taking him to Fargo, being that there will probably be a few more kids in that age range,” Troy Vosberg said. “Even for basketball, they have the regular Special Olympics categories and they also have a youth category for anyone who’s 18 and under. Ours is just for adults at this point.”
Local Special Olympics athletes understand teamwork. They share bonds with their peers, coaches and volunteers. The experience has also helped Vosberg bond with his son.
“I’d always kind of thought of doing something like Special Olympics in the past. I realized I needed to get more involved and learn what we can do to benefit these kids and give them the same opportunities as everyone else gets. I’ve kind of dived in and learned what I can over the past seven years,” Vosberg said.
Some of Vosberg’s favorite memories have been watching athletes grow as community members.
“You have to remember, this is a ball game we’re playing and they want to win and you want them to win, but the whole idea is just being able to compete,” he said. “When we get to the state tournaments, they have special social activities. They have a dance for them after the first night.”
It is most rewarding for Vosberg to see Special Olympics athletes being able to interact with their peers.
“They get to form some pretty good bonds, even with kids from across the state,” he said.
Vosberg also coaches Wahpeton’s fourth grade boys basketball travel team and has coached travel baseball team for ages nine and under. He immensely enjoys taking part in youth sports, but said some of the most rewarding experiences have been with Special Olympics.
“There’s been a couple times on that basketball court where we’ve introduced something maybe a little bit different that’s worked a couple of times,” he said. “When it works and a performer does very well, you see an ear to ear grin, right down the court. ‘Hey, I did it.’”
