Colonoscopies are much easier to experience than chemotherapy, Cindy Erbes said.
A recent colon cancer survivor, Erbes is starting on the five-year journey to be declared completely cancer-free. Originally from Barney, North Dakota, Erbes attended and returned to teach for Richland 44 before becoming principal of the district’s elementary school in Abercrombie, North Dakota. A wife of 43 years, the 63-year-old mother of two, grandmother of five and current retiree lives in Wahpeton.
“My youngest is Leo Edmund Erbes. He was born while I was in chemotherapy,” Cindy Erbes said.
Erbes looks forward to “Carnival for a Cure,” lasting from 5:30-10:30 p.m. Friday, June 3 in Chahinkapa Park, Wahpeton. A fundraiser for the American Cancer Society, Carnival for a Cure is hosted by Relay for Life of Richland and Wilkin Counties.
Leading up to Carnival for a Cure, Erbes shared her cancer story.
Daily News: Were there any risk factors like a family history prior to your diagnosis?
Cindy Erbes: There was colon cancer on my mom’s side of the family. A maternal aunt and a maternal uncle had colon cancer. They had to have surgery, but not treatment for it.
{span style=”text-decoration: underline;”}Editor’s Note{/span}: Other factors that may result in a colon cancer diagnosis include overall health, diet and use of alcohol and/or tobacco.
DN: When and how did you become aware that you had colon cancer?
CE: I had retired from my job as principal in 2019. That summer, I started having pains on my left side. They were kind of annoying pains and I went to the doctor. They just seemed like textbook symptoms of diverticulitis. That’s what they treated me for. At the time, the doctor had mentioned maybe doing a colonoscopy. I had one eight years earlier and I didn’t need one for 10 years, so I wasn’t going to have another one. Everyone avoids them.
DN: Ultimately, you could not avoid having another colonoscopy.
CE: Over the course of the next two years, another doctor or two said that I should probably have another colonoscopy. It’s like, “Oh, I don’t want another colonoscopy.” Well, finally, in August 2021, I had the colonoscopy and that’s where they found the mass.
DN: What were the characteristics of your cancer?
CE: It was not like your typical colon cancer. I didn’t have any of the typical symptoms. My message is that when your body is acting unusual, don’t assume that it’s nothing. Have the colonoscopy and the tests that would lead you to find out what’s going on. When you have an issue with your body, don’t ignore it.
Editor’s Note: Colon cancer symptoms often but not always include changed bowel habits and stool and abdominal discomfort.
DN: It sounds like you want to stress being proactive about health.
CE: Until someone made me have a colonoscopy, I wasn’t going to. I had one before and the preparation for it was awful. That’s why everyone avoids a colonoscopy, because of the preparation. Well, now I’ve had three in the last six months. The preparation is so much easier. That’s what I want people to understand: you can talk to your doctor and you can find a preparation that is less miserable. A colonoscopy is easier than chemotherapy.
DN: What was your experience like after the colonoscopy?
CE: When I woke up, Dr. John Bassett from Sanford was sitting there. He said, “Cindy, we found a mass. We’re sure it’s colon cancer.” I couldn’t believe my ears. In my mind, I was going to die. That’s what I was sure would happen. Within a week, I had surgery and they removed 7 inches of my colon. Within four weeks, I started chemotherapy.
DN: Tell me about your chemotherapy experience.
CE: I had a severe reaction to one of the medications I was on. I ended up in the hospital for seven days and had to go home on a nutrient bag. My husband had to hook that up through IVs. I just can’t stress it enough: a colonoscopy is so much easier than chemotherapy. The people at Roger Maris Cancer Center do everything they can to keep you comfortable and do everything they can. It’s just that the side effects of chemo were so strong for me. Many people don’t have that issue. Every story is different.
DN: What were some significant side effects you experienced?
CE: The first chemotherapy I had, my throat swelled shut. My husband had to turn around and bring me back because my throat was swelling shut. With one of the chemotherapies, I had neuropathy. I couldn’t drink or touch anything cold. It was weird things that I experienced. If you can do a colonoscopy and be uncomfortable for an afternoon, so you don’t have to go through months of chemotherapy, really — weigh your options. I really want people to know.
DN: You were diagnosed with colon cancer in August 2021, had your operation that month and began chemotherapy in September.
CE: And I was done with chemotherapy at the end of February. I was a Stage 3 patient, but I only had cancer in three of 28 nodes. I was having effects from the chemo. The doctors said I was at a point where I was getting only single digit percentage benefit from the chemo. I was putting a toxic chemical into my body and getting single digit returns.
DN: What was the question you and your doctors faced?
CE: Do we keep me on chemotherapy or do we say that we’ve done everything we can, and we know you’re probably going to be fine? I had decided that I didn’t want to end up with permanent neuropathy, which can happen. My doctor felt I had gotten enough chemo for the amount of cancer that was in the lymph nodes.
DN: How have the last three months been for you?
CE: I feel great. Really, I don’t think you can consider yourself a cancer survivor for five years. I’m talking as a survivor of three months, but I had a CAT scan that was clear. I had a colonoscopy that was clear. I will do scans twice a year and I’ll do colonoscopies every three years. The doctors feel optimistic. Dr. Denise Snow is my oncologist. She was amazing. I just loved her.
DN: Any advice for people who have been diagnosed with cancer?
CE: Have a support group. My family was so supportive for me. My husband was with me for appointments. My kids went to appointments. I just can’t thank Pastor Julé Ballinger enough. I met with her and she was such a support for me. Friends would send cards and inspirational messages and make calls — it just means so much.
DN: Do you have any other tips to share?
CE: They now recommended having a colonoscopy when you’re age 45. My kids will have theirs at age 40. When it’s in your family, you have your earlier. The recommended age has come down 10 years from when I was starting to have them.
DN: It sounds like you have a strong support system.
CE: The journey through cancer strengthened all of it. As awful as cancer is, it strengthens things you can’t imagine.
DN: Have there been other changes in your life since your diagnosis?
CE: When I retired as a principal, I felt that I just couldn’t completely quit. I thought, well, I have to work at least part time. I had a part time job, but then with COVID, it didn’t work, so I took another part time job. After being diagnosed with cancer, I decided no. I’m going to be done. My family, my grandkids and my friends are who I want to be with.
DN: Has anything stood out now that you’re a member of the local cancer community?
CE: When I attended Stronger Than Cancer, I noticed the camaraderie of people who have been through it. To be with people who have been in the same situation was what I appreciated the most. They really get it, they really understand where you’ve been and what you’ve been through. I really enjoyed listening to Jill Skillings. Everything she said, I thought, “Yes. That’s exactly right. That’s exactly it.” Just bringing people together that have been on the same journey is so beneficial.
