After a year-long hiatus, Headwaters Day is back Saturday, Sept. 11 at Welles Memorial Park in Breckenridge, Minnesota.
The beloved event was canceled last year due to COVID-19, but is returning with classic activities and more, Wahpeton Breckenridge Chamber of Commerce Executive Director Lisa Kunkel said.
At its core, Headwaters Day is an appreciation event, celebrating the community and all its residents, Kunkel said.
“I’m just really excited to have this year’s event,” Kunkel said. “That’s probably my biggest excitement.”
So far, the event will feature a parade, pancake breakfast, inflatable games, vendor booths, informational booths, rock wall, fire truck rides and pony rides at the park. There will also be a book sale at the Breckenridge Public Library and a rummage sale at the Breckenridge Senior Center.
“I always love the parade,” Kunkel said. “There’s nothing better than a parade.”
The Breckenridge Active Living Committee is looking for more groups, vendors or businesses to participate in the day, committee member Lori Gefre said.
Some ideas for activities include a food booth, dunk tank, disc golf toss, face painting, horseshoe toss, sidewalk chalk, obstacle course, vendor or craft booth, food eating contest, hay rides, bake sale, 5k walk/run or pet parade, car show and any other fundraising opportunities.
“I just (hope to see) everybody returning to normal, coming out, having a good time, coming together as a community and celebrating what we have to offer,” Kunkel said.
Gefre said she is hopeful that businesses or organizations will head some of the activities that relate to their area of expertise. They are also encouraged to make their activity into a fundraiser.
A vendor registration form is available on the Headwaters Day Facebook page, or interested parties can email Kunkel or Gefre at lisa@wbchamber.net and lgefre@breckenridgemn.net, respectively.
“It’s about the citizens, it’s about the community, it’s about the great place that we live,” Kunkel said.
