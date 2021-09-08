Headwaters Day is Saturday, Sept. 11, and the event will be packed with family-friendly fun.
The annual event will begin at 8 a.m. with a pancake breakfast put on by Just for Kix in Welles Park, Breckenridge, Minnesota. The breakfast will span until noon. There will be a rummage sale from 9 a.m.-2 p.m. put on by the Breckenridge Senior Center and a book sale from 9 a.m.-1 p.m. by the Breckenridge Public Library.
A yearly draw of Headwaters Day is the parade, which will begin at 10 a.m., spanning from Farm City Supply to Welles Park.
“It’s about the citizens, it’s about the community, it’s about the great place that we live,” Wahpeton Breckenridge Chamber of Commerce Executive Director Lisa Kunkel said previously.
Following the parade, Breckenridge Volunteer Fire Department will offer fire truck rides, and youth can also partake in pony rides, a bouncy house put on by OSPTI, a rock wall provided by the Breckenridge Police Department and music by Double A DJ.
An array of vendors and informational booths will be set up around the park, including stations from the Red Door Art Gallery; Birchwood Therapeutic Services; Color Street Nail Strips; Star Enterprise, LLC; Daily News and News Monitor; Schwan’s; Mobile Mental Health Crisis Response; Send Community Theater; Elaine Amundson; Pioneer Memory Cottages; Healing Arts Chiropractic; Wilkin County Public Health; and Lori Hieserich.
A Clays of Glory shootout will commence at noon, and will be located at Head of the Red Gun & Archery Club, 3208 State Highway 9, Breckenridge.
The Breckenridge Active Living Committee has been planning Headwaters Day after being unable to host it last year due to COVID-19. The committee discussed Saturday’s event at a Wednesday, Sept. 8 meeting.
The committee also heard updates on the Breckenridge Dog Park, an active living committee project that came to fruition earlier this year. City Administrator Renae Smith ordered seven dog breed silhouettes and a paw print silhouette to be placed on the Breckenridge Dog Park fence so it is recognizable from Highway 9.
There is still $9,484 leftover from the money raised for the dog park that the committee plans to use to buy engagement activities and play equipment.
The active living committee also discussed another community project they could pursue. Some suggestions included finishing the skate park, building a community garden, installing a traffic garden, a special needs park or adding fitness trail equipment to existing paths.
The next active living committee meeting will be held Wednesday, Oct. 13, 2021.
