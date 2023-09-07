Headwaters Day Preview with Lori Gefre

The Active Living Committee has been busy planning Headwaters Day the past few months. Recently, the Daily News sat down with Committee member Lori Gefre to see how plans were going and what was new about the process this year.
The committee is here to address the community's needs in terms of helping people stay active. Their purpose is to plan projects and bring ideas to fruition. Gefre wanted the community to know who they are as word about their actions only gets out in the public utilities newsletter.
Members of the committee are in various positions throughout the city. One member represents the Wahpeton Breckenridge Chamber of Commerce. Which is an important piece of the puzzle this year.
The Chamber was once in charge of planning the annual Headwaters Day celebration. A few years back, the chamber asked the Active Living Committee to plan the event. Since then, they have planned it. Until recently, the chamber has begun to rebuild the relationship.
Gefre has been with the committee since August 2013, when she was “volunteered,” for the position, she said and laughed. “I do really enjoy it, I see good things coming from the committee, things being planned and followed through to completion,” Gefre said.
She noted that the committee has worked on projects like the dog park and the nine hole disc golf course at Welles Memorial Park. They have completed grants for the various bike racks around town and the pedestrian/biking trail that runs from Veteran’s Park to the St. Francis Hospital alongside State Highway 75 in Breckenridge, MN.
The committee also made it possible to rent pickleball and disc golf equipment for free at City Hall.
Headwaters Day events are listed below. All events take place on Sept. 9.
5K Miles for Max is a walk/run race that takes place at Welles Memorial Park at 7 a.m. Registration and more information can be found at www.milesformax.org
A free yoga class hosted by Nimble Yoga Studio will be held at Welles Memorial Park at 9 a.m. All levels and families are welcome.
Vendors and informational booths will be set up in Welles Memorial Park from 9 a.m. - 2 p.m.
The Headwaters Day parade will line up at 9 a.m. in Welles Memorial Park and start at 10 a.m. The new route will see the parade leave the park and head south on 2nd Street towards Minnesota Ave. Once on Minnesota Ave, the parade will head east until coming to 11th Street. The parade will then run north on 11th Street and end when it meets Beede Ave. The floats will then return to the park.
The Breckenridge Police Department Rock Wall will be open from noon - 2 p.m. at Welles Memorial Park.
Inflatable entertainment will be sponsored by OSPTI and Amanda Frederick State Farm Insurance Agency and be open from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. at Welles Memorial Park.
A used book sale will take place at Breckenridge Public Library on Thursday, Sept. 7 from 10 a.m. - 6 p.m., Friday, Sept. 8 from 9 a.m. - 5 p.m. and Saturday, Sept. 9 from 10 a.m. - 2 p.m. Proceeds from the sales will benefit the library’s year-round activity programming for youth and adults.
A rummage sale will take place at the Breckenridge Senior Citizens Center from 9 a.m. - 2 p.m. Donations for the event will be accepted September 4-7. Proceeds are used to help fund operations of the Senior Center.
This years Headwaters Queen Royalty Program will take place at 6 p.m. A queen and two princesses will be selected to represent the area at local civic events and at festivals in other communities.
A new event called Harvest Fest will be held from 1 p.m. - 4 p.m. at the CHI St. Francis Health Campus located at 2400 St. Francis Dr. Breckenrdige, MN, 56520. The family friendly event will be an opportunity for the community to see The Farm at St. Francis and other services they offer. Activities will include Food, face painting, carnival games and a plant sale.
Relay for Life will be another event hosted at the CHI St. Francis Health Campus in conjunction with Harvest Fest. A lunch dedicated to cancer survivors will begin at 11:30 a.m. The relay will begin at 1 p.m.
Axe throwing will be another new event taking place at Welles Memorial Park from 11 a.m. - 2 p.m. and cost $1 per throw.
Personally, Gefre hopes the axe throwing generates a lot of income. Her favorite part is “seeing things all come together, the hard work, planning and ideas,” Gefre said, “when I go to the events, seeing everyone enjoying their hard work.”