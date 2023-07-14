It’s been a busy summer in Breckenridge, with summer camps, youth events and celebrations. On Wednesday, July 12, the Active Living Committee and Port Authority brought more news to the active community.
Active Living Committee discusses Headwaters Day
Police Chief Kris Karlgaard noted that the parade has had some issues in the past with bottle-necking at Welles Memorial Park in Breckenridge, Minn. To alleviate any issues for the future, he plans to take a ride around town to see about different parade routes. He will update the committee at the next meeting.
The committee continued discussing Headwaters Day as the hunt for food vendors continues. The committee received a $500.00 invoice from West Central Initiative to help with sponsorship. The funds will assist the committee with any planning needs.
An update was given to the committee from members of the We Care Coalition. Reports included that the Skate Park fundraiser raised over $1,700 for the skate park at the youth teen center. They are also looking for additional fundraiser events. A recent volleyball tournament took place at the youth center in Breckenridge, Minn. Reports were that over 40 youth had participated, and the teen center will continue to host a monthly volleyball tournament.
Port Authority to hire attorney for bankruptcy process
During the Port Authority meeting, city attorney Jason Butts gave an update on Brüders’ Butcher. As the bankruptcy process continues, he advised hiring attorney Erik Ahlgren out of Fergus Falls, Minn. Butts asked the city for $3,000 to help with attorney fees.
The Port Authority exchanged ideas on what to do with a parcel of land south of town on Highway 75 near the industrial park. One idea was to put it up for sale, other ideas were to wait and discuss it further. Members wanted to find the best use for the land. The committee decided to wait until the next meeting to ask one of the Yaggie family members to come in so they could talk about what best to do with the land.
The next Active Living Committee meeting is in August. The next Port Authority meeting will be held Wednesday, July 26 at 3:30pm at Breckenridge City Hall.