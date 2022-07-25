Headwaters Music Festival continues in Wahpeton, concludes in Breckenridge

Alex Johnson, drums, traveled from Texas to put on a show for his hometown crowd. All four members of Loy Ave, which played Saturday in Breckenridge, are former Breckenridge High School graduates. The band hadn't played together since last summer, when they also played a show at Casey's Bar.
Alejandro Lopez, originally from Honduras, is a North Dakota State University student studying percussion. Lopez was among the musicians taking part in the Community Band of Wahpeton-Breckenridge and Surrounding Communities' Friday afternoon concert. Lopez played many South American rhythms on the congo drums and shared some information about his culture with the crowd. He was unable as of press time to talk further with Daily News about the experience.
Loy Ave guitarist Austin Johnson, left and lead singer Derek Colby during the band's Saturday, July 23 show at Casey's Bar in Breckenridge. Brett Jacobs, bass guitar, and Alex Johnson, drums, were also on stage for the headliner show of the third evening of the 2022 Headwaters Music Festival.
The Community Band, seen Friday outside the Leach Public Library, is next scheduled to perform at 7:30 p.m. Wednesday, Aug. 10 in the Wahpeton High School Auditorium. Their annual 'Music Out of the Park' concert has become a tradition of the Music in the Park season.
Friday's concert in Wahpeton was followed by Saturday's concert in Breckenridge and a Sunday finale in Welles Memorial Park, Breckenridge. The memories of this year's Headwaters Music Festival are not expected to fade anytime soon.
Wahpeton and Breckenridge, Minnesota, hosted the second through fourth days of the third annual Headwaters Music Festival from Friday, July 22-Sunday, July 24.
The Headwaters Music Festival was able to be a free public event thanks to platinum sponsors the Wahpeton Convention and Visitors Bureau, gold sponsors Ed Moore, Wahpeton Ace Hardware, Bob Engstrom, Mike and Pam Erlandson, the Richland Wilkin Community Foundation and Casey’s Bar, silver sponsors Bell Bank, Karen Engstrom, Farm City Supply, Bremer Bank, the Driftwood Lounge, Daily News, KBMW and Myrna Ball and bronze sponsors Miller Realty, Barry Mowers, The Boiler Room, City Brew Hall and Firehouse Pub.
Here are some highlights from the dual downtown concerts.
