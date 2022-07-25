Headwaters Music Festival continues in Wahpeton, concludes in Breckenridge

Friday's events took place on Fourth Street North between Dakota and Second avenues, downtown Wahpeton. The crowd reached its peak by the time of 32 Below's 9 p.m. concert.

 Frank Stanko • Daily News

Purchase Access

Secure & Encrypted

What's your e-mail address?
How would you like to pay?

Secure transaction. Cancel anytime.

You're all set!

Thank you.

Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.

A receipt was sent to your email.

OK
Headwaters Music Festival continues in Wahpeton, concludes in Breckenridge

Alejandro Lopez, originally from Honduras, is a North Dakota State University student studying percussion. Lopez was among the musicians taking part in the Community Band of Wahpeton-Breckenridge and Surrounding Communities' Friday afternoon concert. Lopez played many South American rhythms on the congo drums and shared some information about his culture with the crowd. He was unable as of press time to talk further with Daily News about the experience.

Wahpeton and Breckenridge, Minnesota, hosted the second through fourth days of the third annual Headwaters Music Festival from Friday, July 22-Sunday, July 24.

The Headwaters Music Festival was able to be a free public event thanks to platinum sponsors the Wahpeton Convention and Visitors Bureau, gold sponsors Ed Moore, Wahpeton Ace Hardware, Bob Engstrom, Mike and Pam Erlandson, the Richland Wilkin Community Foundation and Casey’s Bar, silver sponsors Bell Bank, Karen Engstrom, Farm City Supply, Bremer Bank, the Driftwood Lounge, Daily News, KBMW and Myrna Ball and bronze sponsors Miller Realty, Barry Mowers, The Boiler Room, City Brew Hall and Firehouse Pub.

Headwaters Music Festival continues in Wahpeton, concludes in Breckenridge
Buy Now

Alex Johnson, drums, traveled from Texas to put on a show for his hometown crowd. All four members of Loy Ave, which played Saturday in Breckenridge, are former Breckenridge High School graduates. The band hadn't played together since last summer, when they also played a show at Casey's Bar.
Headwaters Music Festival continues in Wahpeton, concludes in Breckenridge
Buy Now

Loy Ave guitarist Austin Johnson, left and lead singer Derek Colby during the band's Saturday, July 23 show at Casey's Bar in Breckenridge. Brett Jacobs, bass guitar, and Alex Johnson, drums, were also on stage for the headliner show of the third evening of the 2022 Headwaters Music Festival.
Headwaters Music Festival continues in Wahpeton, concludes in Breckenridge

The Community Band, seen Friday outside the Leach Public Library, is next scheduled to perform at 7:30 p.m. Wednesday, Aug. 10 in the Wahpeton High School Auditorium. Their annual 'Music Out of the Park' concert has become a tradition of the Music in the Park season.
Headwaters Music Festival continues in Wahpeton, concludes in Breckenridge
Buy Now

Brett Jacobs brought his signature mustache and groovy bass rhythms to the stage Saturday as Loy Ave performed for a large crowd at Casey's Bar in Breckenridge.
Headwaters Music Festival continues in Wahpeton, concludes in Breckenridge

Bill Dablow, center, concludes Billy D and the Crystals' Friday night set in downtown Wahpeton. The longtime entertainers were part of an exciting evening including 32 Below.
Headwaters Music Festival continues in Wahpeton, concludes in Breckenridge

Eric Longnecker and Tyler Steinle, members of 32 Below, which brought its country rock sound to Wahpeton.
Headwaters Music Festival continues in Wahpeton, concludes in Breckenridge

Friday's concert in Wahpeton was followed by Saturday's concert in Breckenridge and a Sunday finale in Welles Memorial Park, Breckenridge. The memories of this year's Headwaters Music Festival are not expected to fade anytime soon.


Tags

Load comments