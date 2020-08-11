The Headwaters Music Festival, held last weekend in Wahpeton and Breckenridge, Minnesota, is expected to return to the Twin Towns Area.
Festival creator Dave Engstrom, a longtime musician and doctor in the Red River Valley, said he’s been collecting feedback, completing his paperwork and getting in touch with his fellow organizers.
“We’re meeting next week to start the plans for next year,” Engstrom said. “Every band that played this year wants to come back.”
The nine bands who played 11 total concerts at seven local locations performed impressively, Engstrom said. He’s proud that area bars and restaurants reported good business during the festival, saying it was nice to have people in town.
“Some of the goal of this festival was to provide a stimulus to the local economy,” Engstrom said.
Wahpeton Community Development Director Chris DeVries, who attended several of the concerts, said the festival allowed for socially distanced audiences of any size.
“I saw a pretty good amount of people at the concerts I went to,” DeVries said. “Some of the bands were more specialized and the venues were meant to have less people. I know the bands were happy and we received good feedback. Even restaurants that were not downtown said they had a good weekend.”
Scott Jarvis is lead singer of Billy D & the Crystals, one of two bands to play the Friday, Aug. 7 grand finale in downtown Wahpeton. The other was Whiskey Creek.
“We had a real good turnout and the audience was real receptive,” Jarvis said.
Both bands shared equipment, but microphones were switched between concerts. As a result, Whiskey Creek didn’t start exactly at 8 p.m. Nevertheless, the band expressed their thanks to Billy D & the Crystals.
“(We) want to give a huge thank you to Headwaters Music Festival for having us,” Whiskey Creek wrote on Facebook. “It was a blast. And a huge thank you to Billy D & The Crystals for being so kind, helpful and letting our band use your equipment.”
The spirit of teamwork extended past the concerts.
“We all hung around until it was finished to tear everything down. It was a good event, a good little thing Dave put on,” Jarvis said.
Earlier in August, organizers announced the cancellation of the second annual Bull Bash, which would have been held in Wahpeton. DeVries confirmed that the city’s fall festival, to be held in conjunction with Bull Bash, is also cancelled. Both events have been cancelled in response to the COVID-19 pandemic, which continues to have a fluctuating impact on both the Twin Towns Area and the states of North Dakota and Minnesota.
“If they were going to cancel Bull Bash, we figured it was best to cancel the fall festival,” DeVries said. “We want to have these events be unified.”
Principal Ned Clooten, Wahpeton Public Schools, confirmed that the district will still hold its second annual hall of fame luncheon. The event is schedule for 11 a.m. Saturday, Sept. 19. Tickets, costing $25 each, are available at the district office, located in Wahpeton High School.
While he’s proud of how the first annual Headwaters Music Festival went, Engstrom expressed optimism that future events will go even better. For example, he’s still hopeful that more young people will attend and perhaps be inspired to become musicians themselves.
“I’d like to see more parents bring their children out,” Engstrom said. “I did make a point of having my granddaughter see Wahpeton Winds. She’s going into the fifth grade band this fall and I wanted her to be able to see young musicians and what they can do.”
