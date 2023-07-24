Headwaters Music Festival keeps on crowd-pleasin’

“Welcome to Welles Park on a Saturday night,” Bill Dablow declared shortly after 9 p.m. Saturday, July 22. “We’re Fat Daddys and after, like, 20 years apart, we’re just here to keep the neighbors awake tonight.”
Saturday marked the third day of the Fourth Annual Headwaters Music Festival. Unlike the opening events on Thursday, July 20 and Friday, July 21, Saturday’s concerts were given in Breckenridge, Minnesota.
The stands and open space around the Welles Memorial Park Earthen Stage were filled with music lovers. Prior to Fat Daddys, they enjoyed performances by The Soggy Bottom Science Boys, Diamond Hearts and Whiskey Creek.
“How are you all doing? You look good. Thanks for your patience. We’re gonna play kinda everything in our catalog tonight. It’s been a while,” Dablow said, welcoming his bandmates as they shared a trailer in the open space of Welles Memorial Park.
Saturday’s concerts included crowd pleasers, like “Summer of ’69,” “Family Tradition” and “One Way or Another” from Whiskey Creek. Fat Daddy’s setlist began with “Beer for My Horses” and continued with songs like “Oh, Pretty Woman” and “Honky Tonk Woman.”
“I know you want to dance,” Steve Worner said. “I can just tell.”
Worner might have said the words while performing “A Senior Moment” Thursday in Wahpeton, but the feeling was appropriate at any time or place throughout the Fourth Annual Headwaters Music Festival.
Things were off to a positive start with “A Senior Moment,” which included an audience of nearly 70 enjoying Worner’s classic rock, pop and country favorites in the Hughes Shelter at Chahinkapa Park. The crowd sang and clapped along to “Goodnight Irene,” Deep in the Heart of Texas,” “Crying” and more.
“This one goes out to all the pretty girls I see here,” Worner said, launching into “Hey, Good Lookin’.”
Since 2020, the Headwaters Music Festival has included free, public concerts in Wahpeton and Breckenridge. Prior to this year’s events, Myrna Ball and Ed Moore from the organizing team talked about what it meant to carry on the legacy of festival founder Dr. Dave Engstrom.
“It’s exciting, but there is a lot of thinking about getting this done, this done and this done,” Ball said previously. “It will be fun. I’ll have fun once it gets going.”
In addition to his organizing responsibilities, Moore was also active throughout the festival as a performer. Familiar faces have been a tradition of the Headwaters Music Festival, although there is always room for new talent.
“It was Dave’s idea to involve everybody who’s involved in music, whether they are professionals, semi-pros, amateurs or thinking, ‘I want to play.’ No matter who they are, Dave wanted to involve them,” Moore said.
Whiskey Creek concluded its Saturday set with “You Shook Me All Night Long,” and for some concertgoers, people who followed the Headwaters Music Festival from Chahinkapa Park to Dakota Avenue in Wahpeton to Welles Memorial Park, there was at least some truth there. They were rocked, they were rolled — and they loved it.
“Who’s ready for a good time today?” Tilford Kroshus asked Friday, July 21.
The question was answered with smiles and applause.
We couldn’t be everywhere at once, so if you’ve got Headwaters Music Festival photos to share, please send them and a description in to franks@wahpetondailynews.com. They might just appear in print.