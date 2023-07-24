Headwaters Music Festival keeps on crowd-pleasin’

Whether it was on Dakota Avenue or in Welles Memorial Park, the Fourth Annual Headwaters Music Festival drew a crowd. Here, concertgoers listen to October Road, who played Friday, July 21 in Wahpeton.

 Frank Stanko • Daily News

“Welcome to Welles Park on a Saturday night,” Bill Dablow declared shortly after 9 p.m. Saturday, July 22. “We’re Fat Daddys and after, like, 20 years apart, we’re just here to keep the neighbors awake tonight.”

Saturday marked the third day of the Fourth Annual Headwaters Music Festival. Unlike the opening events on Thursday, July 20 and Friday, July 21, Saturday’s concerts were given in Breckenridge, Minnesota.

Headwaters Music Festival keeps on crowd-pleasin’

The music of Fat Daddys, which reunited Saturday, July 22 in Welles Memorial Park, Breckenridge, Minn., got folks young and old to dancing.
Headwaters Music Festival keeps on crowd-pleasin’

'A Senior Moment' was heard by an audience of nearly 70 enjoying Steve Worner’s classic rock, pop and country favorites in the Hughes Shelter at Chahinkapa Park.
Headwaters Music Festival keeps on crowd-pleasin’

'Who’s ready for a good time today?' Tilford Kroshus asked Friday, July 21 in Chahinkapa Park. Kroshus, practicing his famous trombone on the head trick, is seen with bandmate Shari Bosch.
Headwaters Music Festival keeps on crowd-pleasin’
Buy Now

Jay Vagts, Billy D and the Crystals, entertained the Friday night crowd with his guitar playing.
Headwaters Music Festival keeps on crowd-pleasin’

Bill Dablow, showing off the excitement after a hit performance.


Tags