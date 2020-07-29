Headwaters Music Festival launches next Thursday

The first annual Headwaters Music Festival is coming to Wahpeton and Breckenridge, Minnesota, in less than 10 days.
Created by longtime Red River Valley doctor and musician Dave Engstrom, the free admission, open to the public festival will last from Thursday, Aug. 6-Friday, Aug. 7. Nine bands will play 11 total concerts at seven locations in Wahpeton and Breckenridge.
“I hope that it takes off this year and we can have it next year and beyond,” Engstrom said. “This year, anything that brings people to town is a good thing.”
The Headwaters Music Festival has been planned with guests’ care in mind, Engstrom said. Concerts are being held outdoors to allow for social distancing, wearing masks and other recommended practices in response to the COVID-19 pandemic.
“You’ll be able to enjoy it responsibly,” Engstrom said.
The festival lineup is as follows:
Thursday, Aug. 6
• 10 a.m.-12 p.m.: Kroshus & Krew, Heritage Square Plaza, 500 Dakota Ave., Wahpeton
• 12-2 p.m.: J.D.C., Welles Memorial Park, 101 Nebraska Ave., Breckenridge
• 2-5 p.m.: Passion, Airport Park, Fourth Street and 11th Avenue South, Wahpeton
• 2-5 p.m.: October Road, Breckenridge Floodwall, Minnesota Avenue, Breckenridge
• 5-8 p.m.: Soggy Bottom Science Boys, Chahinkapa Park Football Field, 85 R.J. Hughes Drive, Wahpeton
• 8 p.m.-12 a.m.: October Road, Chahinkapa Park Football Field
Friday, Aug. 7
• 10 a.m.-12 p.m.: Wahpeton Winds, Heritage Square Plaza
• 12-2 p.m.: On the Mend, City Hall Arch, 420 Nebraska Ave., Breckenridge
• 2-5 p.m.: Whiskey Creek, Breckenridge Floodwall
• 5-8 p.m.: Billy D & the Crystals, Fourth Street North from Dakota Avenue-Second Avenue North, Wahpeton
• 8-11 p.m.: Whiskey Creek, same
“Almost all of these bands have ties to Wahpeton and Breckenridge,” Engstrom said.
Tilford Kroshus is leader of Kroshus & Krew, celebrating 50 years of performances in 2020.
“I think the idea that we were selected to be first is because I’m maybe the oldest of the musical organization,” Kroshus said.
The musicians who’ll take part in the Headwaters Music Festival, Engstrom said, include everyone from long-timers to relative newcomers. Wahpeton Winds, for example, is a jazz band whose young members received local education, including at North Dakota State College of Science.
In addition to the festival, Engstrom is eager to further music education.
“I would like to set up an opportunity for young musicians to learn,” he said. “If you’re a keyboard player, you’ll spend time with a keyboard player. Vocalists would spend time with vocalists.”
Whether they play pianos in their churches and schools, play instruments in their bedrooms or are just thinking about playing, youth are encouraged to attend next week’s events.
“I hope they’ll strike up conversations,” Engstrom said.
Twenty sponsors, from the cities of Wahpeton and Breckenridge to the Lake Region Arts Council to several area restaurants, contributed to the Headwaters Music Festival. Engstrom is grateful to them all, especially the ones who went above and beyond.
“We received a grant for $5,000 from the city of Wahpeton and Breckenridge won a grant for that amount from Lake Region,” he said. “Well, they had to redefine the grant proposal, so in essence, they won it twice. That was how we received the first $10,000. From there, the donors and sponsors and in-kind work that people have done earned us another $10,000.”
Some of the Headwaters Music Festival participants recently returned to performing after an involuntary hiatus due to the pandemic and subsequent venue closures. Scott Jarvis is lead singer of Billy D & the Crystals.
“We’ve been doing this for 50 years, just getting up there, putting on our gear and playing,” Jarvis said. “We hadn’t played since New Year’s and it’s just like riding a bike.”
