Whether it’s pop, rock, country, or anything in between, it’s been played in Wahpeton and Breckenridge, Minnesota starting Thursday, Aug. 6.
The first annual Headwaters Music Festival kicked off Thursday. A free, open to the public festival which concluded Friday, Aug. 7, the event included nine bands playing 11 total concerts at seven locations in Wahpeton and Breckenridge.
“This year, anything that brings people to town is a good thing,” Dave Engstrom said previously.
Engstrom, a longtime Red River Valley doctor and musician, created the festival. He was optimistic of its success, establishment as an annual event and the furthering of music education.
“I would like to set up an opportunity for young musicians to learn,” Engstrom said. “If you’re a keyboard player, you’ll spend time with a keyboard player. Vocalists would spend time with vocalists.”
Twenty sponsors contributed to the Headwaters Music Festival, Daily News previously reported. They include the cities of Wahpeton and Breckenridge, the Lake Region Arts County, the Clean Water Land & Legacy Amendment and the Wahpeton Convention and Visitors Bureau.
“This activity is made possible by the voters of Minnesota through grants form the Lake Region Arts County, thanks to a legislative appropriation from the Arts and Cultural Heritage Fund,” according to festival flyers.
Other sponsors included CI Sports, Anthony Moose, Ace Hardware, The Black Pelican, DCE, Myrna Ball, Julia Roland, Prante’s, The Boiler Room, Tractor Supply Company, Summerville Electric, City Brew Hall, Firehouse Pub, Miller Realty and Ryan Burchill.
Both days of the Headwaters Music Festival included near-constant activity.
Thursday’s events included a 10 a.m. performance by Kroshus & Krew, followed by J.D.C. at 12 p.m., simultaneous 2 p.m. shows in Wahpeton and Breckenridge by Passion and October Road, the Soggy Bottom Science Boys at 5 p.m. and October Road back again at 8 p.m.
October Road’s concert from 2-5 p.m. Thursday took place at the Breckenridge Floodwall, where a dedication was held for artist Shawn McCann’s latest mural. McCann, a Wahpeton native, and artist Kimberly Wood will follow up the floodwall with a mural on the north-facing side of 118 Sixth Street North, Wahpeton.
“We’re really anxious to get started on that one,” McCann said previously.
Friday’s events included a 10 a.m. performance by Wahpeton Winds, followed by On the Mend at 12 p.m., Whiskey Creek at 2 p.m., Billy D & the Crystals at 5 p.m. and Whiskey Creek at 8 p.m. The last two concerts were held at Fourth Street North from Dakota Avenue-Second Avenue North, Wahpeton.
Youth, whether piano players in their churches and schools, musicians in their bedrooms or maybe just thinking about playing, were encouraged to attend the festival.
“I hope they’ll strike up conversations,” Engstrom said previously.
