Promising “Too Much Music for One City,” the third annual Headwaters Music Festival opened Thursday, July 21 in Wahpeton.
Scheduled to run through Sunday, July 24, the Headwaters Music Festival is a free
admission event continuing a tradition of bringing local entertainers and regional favorites to the Twin Towns Area. This year saw the introduction of “Four ’Til Dark in the Park,” a jam session in honor of the late Dave Engstrom, who founded the festival.
“Everyone knows Dave, right?” asked Ed Moore, a musician with On the Mend and one of the countless performers, volunteers, sponsors and other supporters who made the Headwaters Music Festival possible. “Everyone who wants to get up and play is welcome to. Dave actually started On the Mend.”
Friday’s afternoon entertainment, held in Wahpeton, included a 12 p.m. performance from Kroshus & Krew, 1:30 and 3 p.m. concerts by Steve Worner and a 3 p.m. performance from the Community Band of Wahpeton-Breckenridge and Surrounding Communities. While Kroshus & Krew and the Community Band’s concerts were held in downtown Wahpeton, Worner’s “Memories” performances were held at the Wahpeton Community Center.
“We’re going to play for the last time in the park next Wednesday, July 27,” Tilford Kroshus said before he and bandmates returned to playing. “They’re going to close the concert area down because they’re doing a lot of repair work. We’re going to play our last concert of the season (on Wednesday, Aug. 31) in the Hughes Shelter.”
In addition to being the temporary farewell to the Chahinkapa Park Band Shelter, Kroshus & Krew’s concert at 7:30 p.m. on July 27 will carry on the tradition of celebrating Kroshus’ birthday.
Celebrating the importance of local entertainment will continue throughout the 2022 Headwaters Music Festival. The following acts were scheduled after the Community Band’s performance on Friday:
• Billy D and The Crystals, 6-9 p.m.
• 32 Below, 9 p.m. to close
All concerts taking place in Breckenridge, Minnesota, in the neighborhood of Minnesota Avenue and Second Street.
• The Soggy Bottom Science Boys, 12-2:30 p.m.
• Diamond Hearts featuring Tansey, 3-5:30 p.m.
• Whiskey Creek, 6-9 p.m.
• Loy Avenue, 9 p.m. to close
All concerts and activity taking place at Welles Memorial Park, Breckenridge.
• Ecumenical service featuring The Souled Out Band and speaker Steve Frey, 10 a.m.
• Potluck immediately following
• Local praise bands, 12 p.m.
• The David Reid Project Band, 2 p.m. to close
“The jam session was fun,” said Myrna Ball, a festival organizer. “Everyone seemed to enjoy it. Dave would have been pleased. Today, we’re hoping it cools off and we get a great crowd. We’re excited.”
