Headwaters Music Festival opens Thursday

The cities of Wahpeton and Breckenridge, Minnesota, have not backed off on the first annual Headwaters Music Festival.
A free, public event, the festival will last from Thursday, Aug. 6-Friday, Aug. 7. Nine bands will play 11 total concerts at seven locations in Wahpeton and Breckenridge.
“People should bring their own chairs if they want to sit down,” Wahpeton Community Development Director Chris DeVries said at a Monday, Aug. 3 city council meeting.
The festival has been planned with guests’ care in mind, Daily News previously reported. This includes holding concerts outdoors to allow for social distancing, wearing masks and other recommended practices.
“You’ll be able to enjoy it responsibly,” organizer Dave Engstrom said previously.
The festival lineup is as follows:
Thursday, Aug. 6
• 10 a.m.-12 p.m.: Kroshus & Krew, Heritage Square Plaza, 500 Dakota Ave., Wahpeton
• 12-2 p.m.: J.D.C., Welles Memorial Park, 101 Nebraska Ave., Breckenridge
• 2-5 p.m.: Passion, Fourth Street and 11th Avenue South, Wahpeton
• 2-5 p.m.: October Road, Breckenridge Floodwall, Minnesota Avenue, Breckenridge
• 5-8 p.m.: Soggy Bottom Science Boys, Chahinkapa Park Football Field, 85 R.J. Hughes Drive, Wahpeton
• 8 p.m.-12 a.m.: October Road, Chahinkapa Park Football Field
Friday, Aug. 7
• 10 a.m.-12 p.m.: Wahpeton Winds, Heritage Square Plaza
• 12-2 p.m.: On the Mend, City Hall Arch, 420 Nebraska Ave., Breckenridge
• 2-5 p.m.: Whiskey Creek, Breckenridge Floodwall
• 5-8 p.m.: Billy D & the Crystals, Fourth Street North from Dakota Avenue-Second Avenue North, Wahpeton
• 8-11 p.m., Whiskey Creek, same
Wahpeton and Breckenridge’s concerts come amid concerns about COVID-19 cases in the states of North Dakota and Minnesota.
The Greater North Dakota Chamber, on its website, includes a COVID-19 event risk assessment planning tool. A map shows the risk level of attending an event, given the event size and location.
The risk level is the estimated chance, between 0-100 percent, that at least one COVID-19 positive individual will be present at an event in a county, given the size of the event.
On Wednesday, Aug. 5, the risk level (with an ascertainment bias of 10) for a 100-person event in Richland County, North Dakota, was 83 percent. The risk level (with a bias of 10) for a 100-person event in Wilkin County, Minnesota, was 28 percent.
“Based on seroprevalence data, we assume there are 10 times more cases than are being reported, (resulting in a) 10:1 ascertainment bias,” the chamber stated.
As Wahpeton residents and visitors prepare for the Headwaters Music Festival and other summer events, others are wondering if there’ll be a return to pre-pandemic operations at city buildings.
Wahpeton selected a pandemic response matrix in March, Finance Director Darcie Huwe said.
“We would like to see 14 consecutive days of declining active cases within 50 miles before we consider opening city buildings to the public on a pre-pandemic operations schedule,” she said.
On Tuesday, July 28, NDDoH reported that Richland County has 24 active COVID-19 cases, what was then a new record. The week before, the number of active cases was trending below 10 total cases before a jump to 15 active cases on Friday, July 24.
Since July 28, Richland County’s number of active cases has not reached a consistent rate of decline. There were a record 27 active COVID-19 cases in Richland County on Wednesday, Aug. 5, up from 21 on Tuesday, Aug. 4, NDDoH reported.
Residents may still make appointments to visit Wahpeton City Hall and the Leach Public Library. Each building also allows the option to conduct business using low contact or no contact methods.
Councilwoman Abby Heitkamp, 1st Ward, and Councilman Jason Goltz, 2nd Ward, were absent from Monday’s meeting.
Calling 701-553-8600 and entering the code 19001 allows attendance of a city council or subcommittee meeting via telephone.
The next city council meeting is scheduled for 5 p.m. Monday, Aug. 17 at Wahpeton City Hall and telephonically.
