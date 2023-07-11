Headwaters Music Festival returns next week

Bill Dablow, center, concludes Billy D and the Crystals' set during the 2022 Headwaters Music Festival. The Crystals and Dablow are among the talent planned for this year's festival, from Thursday, July 20-Saturday, July 23 in Wahpeton and Breckenridge, Minn.

 Daily News file photo

The Fourth Annual Headwaters Music Festival will once again include free, public concerts in Wahpeton and Breckenridge, Minnesota.

Music lovers from or visiting the Twin Towns Area can enjoy concerts and fun between Thursday, July 20-Saturday, July 23. Since 2020, the Headwaters Music Festival has been a legacy of its founder, the late Dave Engstrom.

Welles Memorial Park concerts held Saturday, July 22 will utilize both a trailer and the park’s Earthen Stage. The talent will include Whiskey Creek.
The late Dr. Dave Engstrom, founder of the Headwaters Music Festival.
Led by Tilford Kroshus, center, Kroshus & Krew has featured musicians including Greg Goerdt and Jimmy Hoaby, left, and Ed Moore and Shari Bosch, right. Kroshus & Krew will play Friday, July 21 in at the Chahinkapa Park Band Shelter in Wahpeton.


