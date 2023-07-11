Headwaters Music Festival returns next week

The Fourth Annual Headwaters Music Festival will once again include free, public concerts in Wahpeton and Breckenridge, Minnesota.
Music lovers from or visiting the Twin Towns Area can enjoy concerts and fun between Thursday, July 20-Saturday, July 23. Since 2020, the Headwaters Music Festival has been a legacy of its founder, the late Dave Engstrom.
Myrna Ball and Ed Moore, two of the festival’s organizers, are proud that events can continue at locations that meant so much to Dave Engstrom and mean so much to the local music community.
“It’s exciting, but there is a lot of thinking about getting this done, this done and this done,” Ball said. “It will be fun. I’ll have fun once it gets going.”
Many longtime performers are part of the Fourth Annual Headwaters Music Festival. Organizers are proud of the talent that will be included, but also are eager to create more opportunities.
“We’re going to move forward and also reach out to new groups that we haven’t had before,” Moore said. “We’re concerned about our lineup getting stale after a while. We want some new faces as often as we can have them. We’re reaching out the best that we can, but we need people to reach back to us and say, ‘We want to perform.’”
Events like the Headwaters Music Festival are also always looking for volunteers. People interesting in volunteering can contact Ball, Moore or other organizers. People wanting to be on the schedule for 2024 and beyond can also check out headwatersmusicfestival.org or the festival’s Facebook page. Both provide contact information and more about the festival’s mission.
“It was Dave’s idea to involve everybody who’s involved in music, whether they are professionals, semi-pros, amateurs or thinking, ‘I want to play.’ No matter who they are, Dave wanted to involve them,” Moore said.
This year’s Headwaters Music Festival will include:
Thursday, July 20
• “A Senior Moment,” 2-3:30 p.m., Hughes Shelter, Chahinkapa Park in Wahpeton — Steve Worner’s “Memories” will be performed in a comfortable, air-conditioned location. Guests will also see animals from Chahinkapa Zoo and enjoy a cold treat.
• “Four ’til Dark in the Park,” beginning at 4 p.m. at the Chahinkapa Park Band Shelter — Musicians are welcome to participate in a jam session, but they are asked to sign up. Signing up is possible on the day of the jam session at the new band shelter. The shelter is also again the main venue for weekly Music in the Park concerts.
Friday, July 21
• Kroshus & Krew, 1:30-3:30 p.m., Chahinkapa Park Band Shelter — Led by Tilford Kroshus, Kroshus & Krew has featured musicians including Moore, Greg Goerdt, Jimmy Hoaby and Shari Bosch.
• Staff Infection, 3:30-5:30 p.m., Chahinkapa Park Band Shelter — Jessica Stoppleworth, Wahpeton Middle School’s choir director and guitar teacher, will bring a collection of five teacher-musicians and some special guests.
• Billy D & the Crystals, 6-9 p.m., Dakota Avenue between Third Street North and Fourth Street North, downtown Wahpeton — Once again, two trailers will be set up on opposite ends of the festival and street dance space, allowing for continuous music.
• October Road, 9 p.m.-Midnight, Dakota Avenue between Third Street North and Fourth Street North — “It’s the best having two stages,” Moore said. “The bands get to have their full amount of playing and the audience gets its full amount of entertainment.”
Saturday, July 22
• The Soggy Bottom Science Boys, 2-4 p.m., Welles Memorial Park in Breckenridge — The Soggy Bottom Science Boys were among the very first Headwaters Music Festival performers. Involvement from the band and other acts helped establish the focus on diverse, crowd-pleasing talent.
• Diamond Hearts, 4:30-7 p.m., Welles Memorial Park — Diamond Hearts is another returning act, having previously played the Breckenridge portion of 2022’s Third Annual Headwaters Music Festival.
• Whiskey Creek, 7-9:30 p.m., Welles Memorial Park — The Welles Memorial Park concerts will utilize both a trailer and the park’s Earthen Stage. Whiskey Creek is led by Steve Luebke, who recently performed with Kroshus & Krew to kick off the Music in the Park season.
• Fat Daddys, 9:30 p.m.-Midnight, Welles Memorial Park — Newcomers to the Headwaters Music Festival, Fat Daddys will have musicians and singers including Darrell Oscarson, Bill Dablow, Moore, Logan Oscarson (coming from Las Vegas, Ball said), Brad Pauly and Brett Pauly. “There will be a good variety and guests,” Moore said.
Sunday, July 23
• The Benson Family Singers, 10 a.m., Welles Memorial Park — Twin Towns Area residents and visitors will remember Peter Benson from his past leadership of North Dakota State College of Science’s choral department. The Benson Family Singers, many of whom are musicians, will play for an ecumenical worship service. Pastor Carlos Huizar, Valley Christian Church, is the featured speaker. Bring a chair.
While the Wahpeton/Breckenridge & Surrounding Communities Community Band is not officially part of the Fourth Annual Headwaters Music Festival, the band will play Wednesday, July 19 as part of Music in the Park. Kroshus & Krew is scheduled to play Music in the Park on Wednesday, July 26.
“We’re all friends,” Moore said.
The Fourth Annual Headwaters Music Festival is made possible thanks to a variety of friends and supporters. The Wahpeton Convention and Visitors Bureau (CVB) provided one of the grants for this year’s event. The CVB’s associations include the five accommodations named on the festival’s website, Wahpeton’s AmericInn, Baymont and Travelodge, all by Wyndham, Wahpeton’s Rodeway and Breckenridge’s Select Inn.
“We’re proud of all the grants that we’ve received,” Ball said. “This year’s Headwaters Music Festival would not be possible without community support.”