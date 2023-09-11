Headwaters Parade draws large crowds
The Headwaters Day parade saw fire trucks from Breckenridge, Minn. and Dwight, ND. Kids scrambled into the streets to gather candy. 

Families and parade goers gathered for blocks on the north side of Minnesota Avenue in Breckenridge, Minnesota, on Saturday, Sept. 9. The Headwaters Day parade avoided the early rains as it kicked off the annual event. 

Breckenridge Fire Department Chief Tyler Slettedahl waves to the crowd during the parade. 

As the Wilkin County Honor Guard lead the charge, many fire trucks from the surrounding area departments followed. Candy was delivered and excitement from kids was had as the trucks went by. 

The Wilkin County Honor Guard led the parade during Headwaters Day. 
Senator Jordan Rasmusson shook hands with those in attendance at the parade. 
The 2023 Wilkin County junior and pre-teen princesses waved to the crowd and delivered candy. Seen with her crown in the center is 2023 Wilkin County Pre-Teen Princess Paityn Miranowski. The 2023 Wilkin County Junior Princess Brynlee Barth sits to the right of Miranowski.    
Headwaters Royalty were beaming with smiles during the parade. From left is Headwaters Princess Abby Bruechert, Queen Addie Christensen and Princess Morgan Mostoller. 
2023 Headwaters Royalty candidates participated in their first parade. In the afternoon they would head to their program ceremony to see who would be the new Queen. 


