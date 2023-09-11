Headwaters Parade draws large crowds

The 2023 Wilkin County junior and pre-teen princesses waved to the crowd and delivered candy. Seen with her crown in the center is 2023 Wilkin County Pre-Teen Princess Paityn Miranowski. The 2023 Wilkin County Junior Princess Brynlee Barth sits to the right of Miranowski.
Families and parade goers gathered for blocks on the north side of Minnesota Avenue in Breckenridge, Minnesota, on Saturday, Sept. 9. The Headwaters Day parade avoided the early rains as it kicked off the annual event.
As the Wilkin County Honor Guard lead the charge, many fire trucks from the surrounding area departments followed. Candy was delivered and excitement from kids was had as the trucks went by.
Floats from many businesses were showcased during the parade. A great turnout of people lined the streets to cheer on those in the parade.
Senator Jordan Rasmusson was walking fast and shaking hands and greeting those in the crowd. He has been a strong advocate for the Breckenridge community.
The recently crowned 2023 Wilkin County Pre-Teen Princess, Paityn Miranowski, was among her fellow princesses in one float waving and tossing candy.
Later in the day, the Headwaters Royalty Program ushered in the new Queen and Princesses. This years candidates for the program made their debut in the Headwaters parade on Saturday, donning smiles.
Crowds for the parade extended down Minnesota Avenue and 11th St. After the kids collected their candy and the parade concluded, the crowds dispersed. Shortly after, Headwaters Day continued on at Welles Memorial Park a few blocks down the road.