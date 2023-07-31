On the pathway of life, many of us may not have a clear idea of where we’re going. While Headwaters Queen Addie Christensen will be attending Concordia College in Moorhead, Minnesota, this upcoming fall, she isn’t quite sure where her path will take her either.
Christensen will be majoring in Communication Studies, but she will see what classes interest her.
What she does know is that her presence at parades this past year had young girls amazed and “empowered, in a sense,” Christensen said, “to realize you can do whatever you want to do, I feel that’s important for them to know.”
Christensen will be traveling to Ethiopia this fall on both theater and academic scholarships, and unofficially, a mission trip. She believes she will thrive there.
Her past interests have included working for a non-profit. She likes to do things that make a difference.
Her faith, which is of very high importance to her and has guided her to Ethiopia. Her transition from high school to college speaks volumes about some of the characteristics of what got her to where she is as queen.
“I'm one of those people that believes everything you do makes you who you are,” Christensen said.
Three steps are included in the process to becoming Headwaters royalty. An application process, sponsorship and an in-person interview. Sponsorships keep the funds going.
For the young women that enter the pageant process, she says as long as you’re able to talk about yourself, your character and the things you are involved in, that will be key to making it into the program.
The program is about “putting a spotlight on three young women in our community, the queen and two princesses,” Christensen said. The goal is to help the ladies share their passions.
For Christensen, that was kindness and community service.
“This program has been really good for helping me to step out of my comfort zone,” Christensen said, “It’s great that I'm able to be out in this community,” she added.
Christensen lives on a farmstead outside of town. While she does know many people, it can be scary for her because she doesn't know everyone. Being in the royalty program has made her feel “really welcomed into the community.”
Feeling welcomed helped her get out into the community, something she had in mind when applying for the program. While Queen, she attended several parades and ran a booth at ZooBoo at Chahinkapa Zoo in Wahpeton. She was also at the tree lighting this past Christmas at the Wahpeton Community Center, participating in a bake sale to raise funds.
Stepping out of her comfort zone will be a great help heading into the future. Time management is another aspect of the program that she learned with her time as queen.
She really loved to play piano. She played for her church and one other church, funerals, weddings and the elementary school musicals. Musicals are what lead her to the royalty program. She was shy in her younger years, and theater helped her learn how to be in front of others, where she was able to express herself.
Being in theater was her favorite activity. Her first role was the lead part in "The Cat in the Hat." Most recently, she enjoyed playing Grace Farrell in the musical "Annie." This past year she exercised her leadership in action by guiding the younger students while learning a play.
What else will she be taking to Concordia in the fall? One memory in particular sticks with her from her parade days. She remembers a young boy saying “Oh my gosh, look at those pretty princesses.” She thought it cute that he was so young and thought they were all princesses. It was an important moment for her as she realized “This is what I was here to do, empower these kids, not just girls."
Christensen hopes to return to help future royalty and maybe down the road join the program as a judge. She was impressed with this past year, knowing it was a test year and yet able to accomplish so much. A bigger lineup of events awaits the new queen and princesses this year.
For any young women who are interested in the position of queen, or one of the two princesses, can apply through email at HeadwatersRoyalty@gmail.com. Applications can also be found on the HeadWaters Royalty Facebook page.