Headwaters Queen Pageant applications open

The 23rd annual Headwaters Day in September is welcoming a new fixture; the Headwaters Day Queen Pageant. You may have seen posters for this event recently in some local spots like Dakota Coffee or Thrifty Horizons.
One queen pageant committee member, Melissa Frank, said she hopes this event will be something folks can look forward to year after year — calling it the first annual event. While not necessarily connected to the Headwaters Day event, she describes it as an offshoot of the festivities.
The pageant which is scheduled for Saturday, Sept. 10, in Breckenridge, Minnesota, will include contestants from both Richland and Wilkin Counties. Contestants will be women ranging in age from 17-22.
“This is not a beauty pageant, and there is no talent competition required,” the pageant committee wrote. “Contestants will be judged on poise, knowledge, ability to interact with others and other criteria that a good representative should have.”
The event will produce one crowned queen and two crowned princesses who will represent the Twin Towns Area at local civic events and community festivals for the next year. Each winner will have a one-year reign and be replaced by the winners at next year’s event.
“This is a good way to support the community and invite other royalty to our event,” Frank said. “It will help connect us with other communities and help them find out about us in the Breckenridge-Wahpeton area.”
Applications for the event are currently being accepted through Monday, Aug. 15, and can be found at their Facebook page, Headwaters Queen Royalty Program. All applicants must have a sponsor, whether that’s a local business, church or friends and family. The sponsorship/application fee is $100.
The location and more details of the event are still being planned, but any questions about the event can be directed towards their Facebook page or email at headwatersroyalty@gmail.com.
