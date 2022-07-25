Headwaters Queen Pageant applications open
The 23rd annual Headwaters Day in September is welcoming a new fixture; the Headwaters Day Queen Pageant. You may have seen posters for this event recently in some local spots like Dakota Coffee or Thrifty Horizons.

One queen pageant committee member, Melissa Frank, said she hopes this event will be something folks can look forward to year after year — calling it the first annual event. While not necessarily connected to the Headwaters Day event, she describes it as an offshoot of the festivities.



