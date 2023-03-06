Healing Arts-Chahinkapa Zoo celebrate partnership

From left, Stephanie Platt, Judy Comings, Kathy Diekman, Dr. Garret Schwinghammer and Casper the leucistic rat snake. Diekman and Casper, representing Chahinkapa Zoo, joined the trio from Healing Arts Chiropractic to celebrate a 'very active partnership.'
Dr. Garret Schwinghammer made friends with Casper, a leucistic rat snake who has been with Chahinkapa Zoo for more than a decade. Healing Arts Chiropractic looks forward to helping bring educational opportunities to animal lovers of all ages.
Judy Comings, Dr. Garret Schwinghammer and Casper the leucistic rat snake. Chahinkapa Zoo will host its annual Hop Into Spring from 10 a.m.-2 p.m. Saturday, March 18. For more information, call 701-248-0812. The 2023 zoo season officially opens Saturday, April 22, with visitors welcome from 10 a.m.-4 p.m. daily.
Boa constrictors are measured the same way as alligators, Chahinkapa Zoo Director Kathy Diekman said.
Neither animal is ever straight, so conventional data gathering is a no-go. What happens is that the measurer takes a string from the boa constrictor’s nose to its tail, winds the string and then measures that.
Dr. Garret Schwinghammer, Healing Arts Chiropractic, was unable to have a close encounter Monday, March 6 with Tess the Chahinkapa Zoo boa constrictor. Instead, he made friends with Casper, a leucistic rat snake who has been with the zoo for more than a decade.
Schwinghammer joined two of his associates, Judy Comings and Stephanie Platt — Brittanie Gore was unable to attend — to present Chahinkapa Zoo with $5,400 in funding. The money was made possible thanks to “Give Back 2022.”
“We’re excited about our partnership,” Diekman said. “Healing Arts donated to our cheetah habitat, and your going to see some new signage there as part of the overall enrichment.”
Healing Arts’ sponsorship will also make more education opportunities possible, Schwinghammer and Diekman said. Schwinghammer fondly recalled the experience of being a youth and having zoo animals brought to school for learning purposes.
“My kids love coming to the zoo. It’s one of their favorite things to do in the summer. When I had partnered with Chahinkapa on the cheetah exhibit, that was cool. We’re also glad to be working with the education animals, the little ones that you can touch and feel. If we can help grow that program, it’s going to be wonderful,” Schwinghammer said.
An educational opportunity that Diekman especially cannot wait to grow is exploring the physiology of animals. She cited the common bonds shared by species with spines and vertebrae.
“We’re going to see more comparisons this year between the human and giraffe vertebrate, which are similar in many ways including their total numbers,” Diekman said. “We couldn’t be more excited.”
Chahinkapa Zoo’s pheasant building has served a wonderful purpose over the years, Diekman said. After a renovation, it will continue to be a special facility.
“We’re going to renovate that to hold and display education animals. This donation will go towards that. It’s meeting Healing Arts’ wishes as well as partnering with Chahinkapa Zoo. You will see more of this enrichment spread through the zoo with their continued support and goodness. It’s going to be a very active partnership,” Diekman said.
Chahinkapa Zoo will host its annual Hop Into Spring from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday, March 18.
For more information, call 701-248-0812. The 2023 zoo season officially opens Saturday, April 22, with visitors welcome from 10 a.m.-4 p.m. daily.
“For many people, we provide those first experiences, those first steps into nature,” Diekman said. “It’s what we’re there for, just like Chahinkapa Park. Wayne Beyer once said the park is ‘everybody’s rec room,’ especially if you don’t have one in your own home. We’re everybody’s outdoor adventure.”