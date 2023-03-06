Healing Arts-Chahinkapa Zoo celebrate partnership

From left, Stephanie Platt, Judy Comings, Kathy Diekman, Dr. Garret Schwinghammer and Casper the leucistic rat snake. Diekman and Casper, representing Chahinkapa Zoo, joined the trio from Healing Arts Chiropractic to celebrate a 'very active partnership.'

 Photos by Frank Stanko • Daily News

Boa constrictors are measured the same way as alligators, Chahinkapa Zoo Director Kathy Diekman said.

Neither animal is ever straight, so conventional data gathering is a no-go. What happens is that the measurer takes a string from the boa constrictor’s nose to its tail, winds the string and then measures that.

Dr. Garret Schwinghammer made friends with Casper, a leucistic rat snake who has been with Chahinkapa Zoo for more than a decade. Healing Arts Chiropractic looks forward to helping bring educational opportunities to animal lovers of all ages.
Judy Comings, Dr. Garret Schwinghammer and Casper the leucistic rat snake. Chahinkapa Zoo will host its annual Hop Into Spring from 10 a.m.-2 p.m. Saturday, March 18. For more information, call 701-248-0812. The 2023 zoo season officially opens Saturday, April 22, with visitors welcome from 10 a.m.-4 p.m. daily.


