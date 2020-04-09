ST. PAUL, Minn. — MNsure, the state’s health insurance exchange, reminds Minnesotans who have recently lost a job, experienced a reduction in hours, or are otherwise uninsured to visit MNsure.org to get connected to health insurance.
On MNsure.org, Minnesotans looking for health insurance coverage can compare plans and see if they qualify for financial help to cover the cost of insurance premiums or low-cost or no-cost health insurance either through Medical Assistance or MinnesotaCare.
Here’s what you need to know:
Uninsured? Sign up now.
• MNsure is offering a COVID-19 Emergency Special Enrollment Period through April 21. This special enrollment period is open to uninsured individuals who need health insurance at this critical time. Shop and compare plans and see if you qualify for financial help to pay for your plan by using MNsure’s plan comparison tool.
See if you qualify for low- or no-cost coverage.
• An individual earning up to $24,980 per year or a family of four with a combined income of $51,500 or less per year can qualify for low-cost or no-cost health insurance through MinnesotaCare or Medical Assistance. Enrollment in these programs is open year-round and provides comprehensive coverage.
Recently lost your employer-sponsored insurance? You may qualify to enroll.
• If you have recently lost or will lose insurance through your employer, you may qualify for a special enrollment period to enroll in a plan through MNsure. This special enrollment period is available year-round to qualifying individuals. To enroll, you must contact MNsure and pick a plan within 60 days of losing employer coverage. To avoid a gap in coverage, you can contact MNsure up to 60 days in advance of your employer’s plan ending to begin the enrollment process.
MNsure offers comprehensive coverage.
• All MNsure plans cover comprehensive benefits like doctor’s visits, hospitalizations, prescriptions, mental health services and more. Additionally, all MNsure plans are waiving in-network cost-sharing for COVID-19 related diagnostic testing and in-patient treatment.
Currently enrolled and experience a decrease in income? Update your account.
• Changes in household income can affect your eligibility for coverage or financial assistance. If you don’t report income changes, you could end up with the wrong amount of financial assistance. Report changes in your current income or changes to your projected annual income by calling the MNsure Contact Center.
Have additional questions or need more information?
• MNsure has a statewide network of expert assisters who can help Minnesotans apply and enroll, free of charge.
• The MNsure Contact Center is open between 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday-Friday, at 651-539-2099 or 855-366-7873.
• MNsure’s online help tools can be used to access frequently requested services.
• Special note: if you have questions on what your plan covers, or how to use your benefits at this important time, contact your insurance company.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.