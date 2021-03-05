Modern air-source heat pumps are far more efficient than furnaces or baseboard electric heat. By using less energy, heat pumps help reduce your carbon footprint.
Heat pumps use a refrigerant to absorb heat from air. In the summer, heat pumps absorb and transfer heat from inside your home to the outdoors. During winter months, the heat pump runs in reverse, gathering heat from outside air and transferring that heat indoors. Advanced heat pumps work effectively even in very cold temperatures.
Heat pump technology has advanced dramatically in recent years. Proper sizing and installation is key to maximizing a heat pump’s efficiency. Air-source heat pumps can deliver three times more heat energy than they consume, which makes them up to 300 percent efficient.
The cost-savings from switching to a heat pump can be significant, depending on the type of fuel you currently use, and fuel costs.
Ask your heating and cooling contractor if an air-source heat pump is right for your home. Breckenridge Public Utilities offers rebates of up to $1,300 for qualifying units installed by a quality-installation certified contractor.
For details on rebates for cooling equipment, call Breckenridge Public Utilities at 218-643-4681 or visit brightenergysolutions.com.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.