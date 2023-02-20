Heated ‘Coffee with Legislators’ includes content argument

From left, North Dakota state Sen. Larry Luick, R-District 25, state Rep. Cindy Schreiber Beck, R-District 25, and state Rep. Alisa Mitskog, Dem-NPL-District 25, take questions. The trio attended 'Coffee with Legislators' Saturday, Feb. 18 in Wahpeton.

 Frank Stanko • Daily News

Editor’s Note: This is the first in a three-part series covering a recent “Coffee with Legislators” event. There is more than one article because of the scope of discussion and because Friday, Feb. 24 is “Crossover,” the halfway point of the current North Dakota Legislative Assembly.

“We’re not banning books, we’re banning content,” North Dakota state Sen. Larry Luick, R-District 25, said Saturday, Feb. 18 in Wahpeton.



