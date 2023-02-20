Heated ‘Coffee with Legislators’ includes content argument

Editor’s Note: This is the first in a three-part series covering a recent “Coffee with Legislators” event. There is more than one article because of the scope of discussion and because Friday, Feb. 24 is “Crossover,” the halfway point of the current North Dakota Legislative Assembly.
“We’re not banning books, we’re banning content,” North Dakota state Sen. Larry Luick, R-District 25, said Saturday, Feb. 18 in Wahpeton.
Luick was having escalated dialogue with Bill Berlin, Fairmount, North Dakota, at the time. The exchange came during a discussion of North Dakota House Bill 1205, which passed 65-28 in the House on Thursday, Feb. 16.
In its current form, House Bill 1205 would prohibit public libraries “from maintaining explicit sexual material” by Jan. 1, 2024. The ban does not apply to “works of art (or) materials used in science courses,” to give two examples. What would be prohibited are visual depictions of actions including “human masturbation,” “deviant sexual intercourse,” “sexual intercourse,” “sexual activity” or “sexual perversion.”
When first presented, HB 1205 also prohibited visual depictions of “sex-based classifications, sexual identity or gender identity.” The initial bill also stated that violating the prohibition of “objectionable materials or performance” was a class B misdemeanor-level charge. Although HB 1205 was amended, it still was too much for North Dakota state Reps. Alisa Mitskog, Dem-NPL-District 25, and Cindy Schreiber Beck, R-District 25. Both were among the 28-representative minority voters.
“I just don’t think it’s a good idea for the state to be managing local libraries,” Schreiber Beck said.
Schreiber Beck and Mitskog both said a library’s content is a local issue and whether a youth accesses content is a parent’s responsibility.
“Censorship is not how this country was built,” Mitskog said. “It’s freedom of speech. We’re not China, we’re not Russia, we’re not Iran.”
Teenagers are the ones most likely to be impacted by HB 1205, Mitskog said. She then pulled out her cell phone, saying phones and not books are where they encounter explicit content. This earned applause from some of the approximately 40 attendees at the Red River Valley Room, North Dakota State College of Science in Wahpeton.
Indecent and pornographic material should not be included in libraries’ children’s sections, Luick said. Senate Bill 2123, a sister bill to HB 1205, was near-unanimously (46-1) defeated Thursday, Feb. 16. Before that, hearings included presentation of serious material. A North Dakota Supreme Court judge, according to Luick, said some of the material under consideration would have been incriminating as part of a pedophilia or sexual-related court case.
“It is crime scene material,” Luick said. “That is what’s in that library. In the children’s section of that library.”
Saying he understood free speech, Luick also said there should be regulations in place regarding material that is “too obscene to be putting in here.”
Berlin responded by asking how “banning books” was any different than behavior in the time of Nazi Germany.
“As far as children are concerned, it’s up to the parents to decide what they can read and can’t read,” Berlin said. “(It’s) not up to the state legislature, it’s not up to you, not up to the GOP of the state. Explain how it is any different when you’re banning books.”
The difference, Luick said, was the banning of content, not books.
“It is about sexual activity, exploitations of sexual activity, the clitoris, erections, everything to do — and I certainly wish I would have brought some of those samples with me,” he said, responding to a question.
“Well, that sounds like educational to me,” an audience member said.
“It has nothing to do with education, ma’am,” Luick said. “This not a science class. It’s not a health class. It’s nothing. It is support for sexual activity and it’s open to kids that are 8, 7, 10 years old. That’s what’s there.”
Legislature like HB 1205, SB 2123 and Senate Bill 2231, which states that a school board, public school or public school teacher may not, unless otherwise required by law, have policy, practice, classroom instruction or professional development regarding or recognizing expressed gender, is too much for Schreiber Beck.
“It’s very harmful legislation to a particular group of individuals, I feel,” she said. “We have a faction of the Republican Party — they call themselves Republicans.”
Schreiber Beck said she is hopeful that moderate Republicans, a group she belongs to, will again be state leaders.
“There’s not a problem. We’re not fixing a problem, because there isn’t a problem,” she said.
