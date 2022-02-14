Whether you’re an expert angler or have never picked up a rod before, if you’re young, there is an opportunity for free, public outdoor fun in Wahpeton.
Heitkamp Pond is the site of the 2022 Neil Heitkamp Youth Ice Fishing Derby, which will be held from 1-3 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 19. This year’s event carries on a tradition that last year included 308 youth, their families and the members of the Red River Area Sportsmen’s Club (RRASC) as volunteers.
“I think it’s very good to give the kids a reason to get outside and enjoy the outdoors,” said Gary Page, president and owner of Heitkamp Construction.
Since 2005, the Heitkamp Derby has been held with one goal in mind: “It’s all about the kids.” Sponsors including Heitkamp Construction, RRASC and many generous local businesses have carried on Neil E. Heitkamp’s dedication to promoting the local outdoors to regional youth.
“It’s my first time fishing,” said Harper Bult, 6-and-a-half, in 2021. “I’m liking it a lot.”
Bult had every reason to enjoy herself. Within the derby’s first hour, she had caught five fish and did not seem to be slowing down.
Adults are asked to accompany younger derby participants. The event is open to youth up to age 18.
“(My sons) saw a flyer, and, well, we’ve always wanted to try this,” Brittany Geffre, Wahpeton, said, when she brought Wrex, 4, Axel, 6, and Jax, 8. “They’re out with their grandpas today.”
Heitkamp Pond is located at 18205 75th St. SE, Wahpeton, just northeast of Minn-Dak Farmers Cooperative. Derby registration begins at 12 p.m. at the pond. In the event of poor weather, the derby will be held Saturday, Feb. 26.
“Restrooms and warming houses will be provided. Parking will be restricted to certain areas. (Having) sleds for transporting gear (is) encouraged,” an event flyer states.
Heitkamp Derby participants are also requested to bring their own fishing gear if possible, although equipment will be available for those without any. Because the derby is taking place in winter, guests are reminded to dress warmly and have extra clothes in the event anyone gets wet.
“There will be door prizes for all participants,” the flyer stated. “Trophies (will be given) for perch, sunfish, crappie and walleye (catches).”
In addition to prizes, Heitkamp Derby participants can enjoy complimentary hot dogs and hot chocolate, as well as the convenience of fishing on a pre-drilled hole with furnished bait.
“The Heitkamp Construction crew does a phenomenal job. They treat ice fishermen like treasured customers,” Wahpeton Parks and Recreation Director Wayne Beyer wrote earlier in February.
Beyer is one of the people that potential volunteers or benefactors can contact. The list includes:
• Beyer, Wahpeton Parks and Recreation, 701-642-2811
• Jon Hegge or Page, Heitkamp Construction, 701-642-5948
• Vern Shasky, 701-640-4133, or Cindie Van Tassel, 218-770-7970, RRASC
“My little brother Dean (from Breckenridge, Minnesota) comes out every year and he said, ‘Hey, come on down to this thing,” Pat Beyer said in 2021. “It’s a great time to get the kids out. They’re outside and enjoying the outdoors and we’re all together as a family with some good people.”
Heitkamp Derby guests and participants are reminded that event sponsors are not responsible for accidents. COVID-19 guidelines will be followed, including:
• following North Dakota and Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) social distancing guidelines
• wearing face masks when entering or exiting the derby area and at sign in locations, prize locations, the weigh in area for catches and the food table; disposable masks will be available
• practicing of social distancing if not in a portable fish house or within your family’s fishing area
• understanding that entering the derby site releases sponsors, volunteers, supporters and families of any liability involved with exposure to and/or infection from the coronavirus, COVID-19
“Everyone is asked to conduct themselves in a manner so as to be safe around all individuals attending this event,” Page said.
Look to Daily News for coverage of the 2022 Neil Heitkamp Fishing Derby.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.