Heitkamp not named Biden’s agriculture secretary
Multiple news organizations, including the New York Times, have reported that President-elect Joe Biden has chosen former U.S. Secretary of Agriculture Tom Vilsack to once again serve in that position. Vilsack served as agriculture secretary from 2009-2016 during the Obama administration. The position is currently held by Sonny Perdue. Former U.S. Sen. Heidi Heitkamp, Dem-NPL-N.D., seen with Biden in 2018, was among the individuals discussed as a possible agriculture secretary. News of Vilsack’s appointment came Tuesday, Dec. 8, shortly after the announcement of U.S. Rep. Marcia Fudge, D-Ohio, as secretary of housing and urban development. Look to Daily News for continued coverage of the presidential transition.

