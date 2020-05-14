Heitkamp outlines goals for Wahpeton council

Editor’s Note: This is the first of a series of articles about Wahpeton’s city council races. Election Day is Tuesday, June 9.
This year, Wahpeton voters will elect a majority of the city council.
Six of eight total council positions are on the 2020 ballot. In a typical election year, four council positions would be on the ballot.
Three of the six council races involve positions where the previous office holder resigned, two races are for positions where the current council members have opted not to run for re-election and one involves a council member who’s switching from being an at-large to a ward-specific candidate.
Additionally, there are two uncontested ward races, two contested ward races and two candidates running for Wahpeton’s two open at-large council positions.
Abby Heitkamp is running for the last two years of an unexpired 1st Ward term which expires in 2022. The 1st Ward office was previously held by Rory McCann, who resigned in February 2020.
“I chose to run as a ward candidate because there was a vacancy in my ward,” Heitkamp said.
Saying she was inspired by local community members, Heitkamp explained her goals if elected.
“I would like to continue to expand year-round, family-oriented resources for the members of our community,” she said. “As a city councilwoman, I hope to bring a fresh approach and new energy.”
Earlier in the campaign, Heitkamp said she was excited to represent Wahpeton’s south side.
“I’m excited to more forward and see what I can bring to the city,” she said in April.
Because of the COVID-19 pandemic, Wahpeton will not have any open polling locations on Election Day.
Residents can mail their ballots to the Richland County Auditor’s Office, Richland County Courthouse, 418 Second Ave. N., Wahpeton, ND 58075. Ballots can also be dropped off at the courthouse’s northwest corner.
Ballots mailed to the auditor’s office must be postmarked by Monday, June 8. The courthouse dropbox will be available until 4 p.m. on Election Day. Residents who have not received a voting by mail application can call Richland County Auditor Leslie Hage at 701-642-7700.
Wahpeton’s city ballot will also include: races for the 2nd Ward, where Jason Goltz is running in an uncontested race for a term ending in 2024; 3rd Ward, where Councilwoman at-large Tiana Bohn is running against former North Dakota state Rep. Bruce Eckre; 4th Ward for a term ending in 2022, where Bryan Wolfgram is running against David Woods II for a term ending in 2024; two at-large positions, with terms ending in 2024, which former 3rd Ward Councilman Brett Lambrecht and Renata Fobb are running for; two Wahpeton Park Board positions, which Tyler Gripentrog is the only filed candidate for (write-in candidates are permitted; the terms end in 2024); and whether or not city minutes should continue to be published in the official newspaper, the Daily News.
Look to Daily News for continued coverage of North Dakota and Minnesota’s campaigns, candidates and items under consideration.
