“I’m not whining. I’m not complaining,” Jason Heitkamp said Wednesday, Feb. 23. “It’s not sour grapes.”
Heitkamp, a Republican who last served as state senator of North Dakota’s now-redistricted District 26, is continuing to run for District 25 state representative without official endorsement from the local party. Heitkamp was one of three North Dakota House of Representatives candidates offered to voters at the District 25 Republican Convention held Saturday, Feb. 19 outside Mooreton, North Dakota.
Kathy Skroch, who served as District 26’s state representative, received the most non-unanimous votes at the convention, 62 total. Incumbent state Rep. Cynthia Schreiber-Beck, R-District 25, received 57 votes. Heitkamp received 55 votes. One-hundred-fourteen ballots were collected at the convention and similar to how the North Dakota House race in November’s general election will occur, convention voters were allowed to choose two candidates.
Daily News previously reported that Skroch and Schreiber-Beck were declared District 25’s endorsed North Dakota House candidates by local Republican Party Chair Erik Nygren. Saying the district still needed to finalize matters including signing certificates of endorsement, Nygren declined further comment Wednesday.
“Two things happened on Saturday. One thing is that Cindy did not get a majority of the vote. The bylaws state that Cindy had to get a majority of the vote in order to be endorsed. One-hundred-seventeen ballots were given out and one-hundred-fourteen were collected. Cindy got 57 votes. She did not get a majority vote,” Heitkamp said.
Schreiber-Beck, unable to attend the District 25 Republican Convention due to being diagnosed with COVID-19, said Wednesday that she is feeling better. She also did not respond to Heitkamp’s decision to continue with his campaign other than saying he did have the option to do so.
“My daughter (Sierra Heitkamp, who endorsed her father earlier that day) was back there watching the vote tally,” Jason Heitkamp said. “She said there should be a recount. My daughter brought it up that she (Schreiber-Beck) did not get a majority of the vote. But they still decided she was the winner.”
Tabulation of the convention’s votes completed at approximately 5:30 p.m. Saturday, after nearly three hours that included the unanimous endorsement of incumbent North Dakota state Sen. Larry Luick, R-District 25, and speeches from candidates including U.S. Rep. Kelly Armstrong, R-N.D., and recently-appointed state Attorney General Drew Wrigley, R-N.D.
“I am a Reagan Republican, a leader who listens,” Skroch said after accepting the nomination to be voted on by convention attendees.
Contacted Wednesday, Skroch said she had not officially heard about Heitkamp’s plans and did not think it would be okay to comment on them.
Heitkamp recalled several aspects of the District 25 Republican Convention that he considers questionable, including Schreiber-Beck receiving only one endorsement before she was approved as a candidate to be voted upon (Skroch and Heitkamp each received two endorsements, including his from Sierra Heitkamp), the allowance of proxy voting and the allowance of proxy voters to vote on behalf of multiple parties. One proxy voter, Heitkamp said, received 11 total ballots.
“Proxies are permissible at all meetings or conventions held pursuant to these bylaws, except at precinct caucuses,” according to Article 13 of the District 25 bylaws, information Heitkamp shared with Daily News.
At the District 25 Republican Convention, Nygren said District 25’s bylaws do allow for proxy votes.
“With the proxy votes, those individuals who are voting by proxy have to designate their proxy and they have to have their dues paid,” Nygren said Saturday. “We have a list of those individuals who have met that criteria and we will be allowing them to vote by proxy today.”
In a letter to North Dakota Secretary of State Al Jaeger, Heitkamp wrote that he saw two possible solutions: either “re-doing the convention following the rules” prior to April 11, 2022, or for District 25 “to simply (refuse) to sign a certificate of endorsement for Cindy Schreiber-Beck.”
Jaeger’s response to an email sent by Heitkamp in addition to the letter, both of which were shared by Heitkamp, is as follows:
“My office reviewed the information you forwarded to our office. This appears to be an internal political party issue. Because state law does not authorize or grant jurisdiction to the Secretary of State, this office is unable to resolve political party issues. This office will accept a timely filing as signed by the Chair of the District Party who is recognized as the Chair by the state party,” Jaeger wrote.
Heitkamp’s email to Jaeger included his concerns about fair and safe election.
“Rules are only followed when it follows (leaders’) plan,” Heitkamp wrote. “We pay our dues to be a member of an organization. The organizations we pay our due to do not protect our ability to participate fairly. The leaders of these organizations should be ashamed of themselves.”
For now, Heitkamp has resolved for the North Dakota House of Representatives without endorsement from the District 25 Republican Party. The House primary will be held June 14, 2022, followed by the Nov. 8, 2022 general election.
Incumbent state Rep. Alisa Mitskog, a member of the District 25 Democratic-Nonpartisan League (Dem-NPL), is expected to be endorsed when the Dem-NPL holds its convention Sunday, Feb. 27 in Wahpeton. Additional District 25 Dem-NPL candidates for the North Dakota House have not yet been named. Longtime state Sen. Jim Dotzenrod, who previously served the now-redistricted District 26 (and lost to Heitkamp in 2020), is running against Luick for District 25’s seat in the North Dakota Senate.
Voters in District 25, which now includes all of Richland County and Marboe and Tewaukon townships, Sargent County, North Dakota, will have the option to run for a state senator and two state representatives. The district was one of only six to have members of both the Republican and Democratic-Nonpartisan League parties among its delegation at the 47-district North Dakota Legislative Assembly in 2021-2022.
“I feel that I did win,” Heitkamp said about Saturday’s convention. “I would be open to a runoff vote (between myself and Schreiber Beck), because I didn’t have a majority vote. Either have a runoff for me and Cindy or no endorsement for any of us.”
Sharing his credentials Wednesday as “a conservative Republican,” Heitkamp appeared to elaborate on comments made Saturday. His speeches at the Bagg Bonanza Farm alluded to both the U.S. Founding Fathers and John Paul Jones. While Heitkamp did not directly say “I have not yet begun to fight,” the implication seems to be clear.
“If we have to go to the primary, we will,” Heitkamp said Wednesday. “Voters should believe in the nominee of the party. With what happened, I can’t let that go. If we’re going to have rules, we have to stick to them. I’m not angry, but we have to stick to them.”
