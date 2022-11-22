As soon as January 2023, the students at Breckenridge Elementary can expect the presence of a dog on the job. Oliver, or Ollie, a nearly one-year-old golden retriever is almost finished with his comfort dog training and can be placed in the school.

This isn’t something that has suddenly come up though; Elementary School Principal Corinna Erickson has been working on acquiring a comfort dog since February. After much research on the subject, she brought the idea to the Breckenridge School Board. In a unanimous decision, the board approved of the plan and Erickson was able to move forward.



Wilkin County Reporter

