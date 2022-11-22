As soon as January 2023, the students at Breckenridge Elementary can expect the presence of a dog on the job. Oliver, or Ollie, a nearly one-year-old golden retriever is almost finished with his comfort dog training and can be placed in the school.
This isn’t something that has suddenly come up though; Elementary School Principal Corinna Erickson has been working on acquiring a comfort dog since February. After much research on the subject, she brought the idea to the Breckenridge School Board. In a unanimous decision, the board approved of the plan and Erickson was able to move forward.
“At that point we had just pursued getting it (the comfort dog) through the Interquest agency and then we had the $10,000 donation,” Erickson said, explaining the process has been like. “Then we signed a contract and initially we thought we would have to go to Texas, but Sara had started the process here in Minnesota to train dogs for comfort or therapy processes.”
Sara Fox is a 26-year veteran when it comes to training dogs for these types of programs. She is an Interquest-trained handler who works with comfort dogs and safety dogs alike. For example, Fox had an existing relationship with Erickson and the school district since drug-sniffing safety dogs have visited before.
“Once I found out they wanted a dog, then I had to start looking for one,” Fox said. “We are dealing with a school environment with younger children. We needed to find a dog that is capable of being around children and be safe.”
Fox found Ollie when he was eight-weeks-old and has been with him ever since. He has been doing training and will have his final evaluation in mid-January, after which he’ll be able to be placed in the school.
Most of Ollie’s training includes acclimation to school building environments and being around children.
“He’ll need to be around the kids and all the crazy things they might do like pull his tail or stick their finger in his ear,” Fox said.
K-3 School Counselor Rikki Fischer will be Ollie’s main handler at the school. They’ll be able to use him for one-on-one counseling or group sessions and even to help with reading.
“We’ve tried to train the dog specifically for the needs of the school,” Fox said.
Erickson said they’ll hopefully use Ollie in one-on-one situations to help students become more comfortable opening up or sharing their feelings. Fischer goes into classrooms for lessons sometimes so Ollie will follow her there, or sometimes he’ll be a front door greeter.
The students will be able to say hello to Ollie in the hallways but not pet him unfortunately.
“In the hallways the kids don’t get to stop and pet the dog because Rikki would never get to where she needs to go,” Fox laughed.
“And neither would the kids,” Erickson added.
Fox thinks Ollie’s presence will open up a line of communication between students and Fischer. If they want to see Ollie, Fox assumes they’ll make their way to Fischer’s office and while they’re there they have someone to talk to, along with the cute canine.
“It’s also a really great unification of the school,” Fox said. “A lot of the kids that would normally not be talking or doing certain tasks; it (Ollie’s presence) enables them to do that.”
Safety is paramount for Erickson. If they notice a student is scared of dogs or might not be comfortable with its presence they’ll be cognizant of those concerns.
“Obviously we’re not gonna take a dog where someone is really, really afraid,” Erickson said.
From April 2020-October 2020, the number of youth ages 5-11 who sought emergency care for a mental health crisis increased by 24%. For youth ages 12-17, the same statistic climbed 31%, Daily News previously reported.
Mental health played a huge part in Erickson’s decision to pursue a comfort dog for her school. She noted that it would be important to the social-emotional education that students need.
“It’s not all about the academics — reading, writing and arithmetic — it’s so much more than that which we’ve built over the years,” Erickson said. “We definitely have a need for a comfort dog.”
Ollie has been to the school a few times already and students have loved him entirely. However, Erickson mentioned that they will need to make sure expectations and boundaries are clear to the students. After he’s been cleared the school will have an assembly to discuss all things Ollie.
“From being in schools and doing comfort dog training it’s not very hard at all for little kids to understand these expectations,” Fox said. “They’re just as ecstatic to wave to the dog as they are if they were getting to pet the dog.”
Breckenridge students only have a couple more months before they get to wave to Ollie on a daily basis and the excitement is nearly palpable at this point. So be ready to give Ollie the warmest welcome when he hops on the job.
I am a reporter, photographer and page designer working on everything from arts and education to public meetings and crime. After trading evergreens for sugar beets, I hope to produce meaningful content for those throughout my coverage area. Always feel free to reach out with any questions, concerns or story ideas.