Please help Breckenridge Schools gather information on levy renewal, facilities upgrades and the bond referendum through the Breckenridge School District Community Survey. It arrived in district residents’ mailboxes the week of June 21.
We need your help! Please fill out the survey either by paper copy or online. If you need additional surveys for other adults in your household, contact the District Office. Your opinion matters! We want to hear from you.
If you have any questions, comments, concerns or need help filling out the survey, please contact the District Office at 218-643-6822.
Find out more information about the levy renewal and bond referendum on our website at https://sites.google.com/isd846.org/levybondreferendum/welcome.
