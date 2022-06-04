Could you solve tough math problems, eat a bug or bike and run in a sweet 16 dress? Could you do it faster than everyone else? Those were the questions that contestants were hoping to answer at the Kinship Amazing Race held Thursday, June 2.
The event was the 16th of its kind. Run by the Richland-Wilkin Kinship mentoring program, the race acts as a fundraiser for the non-profit organization.
After Kinship lost its grant funding, they were looking for a way to raise money. Inspired by the TV show “The Amazing Race,” which was popular at the time, they decided to host their own version.
“We realized it is never good to be grant dependent. We started to brainstorm and we wanted a fundraiser that was different. Something that was super fun. Something that not everybody might want to do, but you get the people who do and they can have a blast,” Kinship Director Rebekah Christensen said.
Teams completed various challenges on the 3.18-mile route around Wahpeton and Breckenridge.
“There is no practice run for the Amazing Race. Every year there are crazy things that happen. Because there are different sponsors each year it is never the same,” Christensen said.
Challenges were designed and run by local businesses which donated time and funds to run the event. Each event was designed to challenge the teams in a creative way, such as answering animal trivia or playing tennis pong.
Teams of four to six people were split into three divisions. The first group to go was the competitive division made up of the folks who wanted to push themselves to go as fast as possible. For teams looking for a more casual experience, the family divisions were available. Due to the high number of entries, the family division was split into two groups, one which contained no one under the age of seven and one which did.
In order to participate, more than 20 teams had to raise $250 and the team that raised the most got an extra prize. Prizes included grills, a cooler, and tons of experiences.
“It is just unique, people have so much fun and create such crazy memories. I had this dad say ‘If I take my family to Fargo and pay for gas, go shopping, go out to eat, and go to the mall, I spend way more than $250, and my kids talk about this all year’” Christensen said.
As an organization, Kinship helps connect local youth with mentors – adults who share similar interests with the kid.
“It is a great program and if you can volunteer to be a mentor you should. It will make a difference in your life as well,” competitor and former mentor Tracy Swanson said.
Kinship’s goal is to help the child grow and learn from an adult who they get along with and look up to.
“It’s awesome,” Amazing Race competitor and Kinship youth Lana Osborn Krause said.
Volunteers with Kinship dedicate four hours a month to spending time with children in order to help them grow. Having an adult that shares interests with the child can be beneficial for both parties.
“When your kid knows that this adult is spending time with me not because they are my parents or they are getting paid or they have to, they just like me, it makes an impact,” Christensen said.
Christensen would also like to thank all of the people and businesses that donated time and money to put on this year’s Amazing Race, as well as all of the volunteers that helped it run.
