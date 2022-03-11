Here’s what to know about Richland’s road restrictions

Several roads have an 8-ton restriction with 16,000 pounds per axle and a gross weight not to exceed 80,000 pounds. Those areas are indicated on a map provided by the Richland County Highway Department.
Road restrictions go into effect for Richland County, North Dakota, at 6 a.m. Monday, March 14.
The county highway department said it is staying consistent with previous years in terms of the load restriction system based on ton-per-axle postings.
“The system provides for greater uniformity with the state of North Dakota and adjacent states and allows for better communication of the load restriction process to the trucking industry,” the department stated.
Here’s what you need to know:
The load limit on most roads is a 6-ton restriction, with 12,000 pounds per axle and a gross weight not to exceed 80,000 pounds.
Several roads have an 8-ton restriction with 16,000 pounds per axle and a gross weight not to exceed 80,000 pounds. Those areas are indicated on a map provided by the Richland County Highway Department.
The 8-ton restriction is most commonly found in northeast Richland County, as well as the vicinity of Mantador and Hankinson, North Dakota. Again, it is advised to consult the highway department’s map.
“All winter weight permits will be void as of March 14, 2022,” the department stated. “Road restrictions will remain in effect until June 1 unless weather conditions allow a change.”
The maximum gross weight on any Richland County road during the year when restrictions are not in effect is 80,000 pounds unless otherwise posted or permitted.
“We would appreciate your encouragement of spring weight restrictions and maximum gross weights during the entire year on Richland County roads to help preserve your road system, reduce road maintenance and save Richland County tax dollars,” the highway department stated.
Questions and concerns are directed to the Richland County Highway Department, which can be reached at 701-642-7810.
