Here she is, Kendra Klosterman

Congenial: adjective — pleasant, agreeably suited to one’s nature, tastes, or outlook; sociable
See also: Kendra Klosterman
Kendra Klosterman, 24, has a motto of “Engage, Enlighten and Encourage,” which she hopes everyone can make a part of their lives.
The daughter of Michelle and Kelly Klosterman, Kendra is proudly from Mooreton, North Dakota. Kendra was among the three young women seeking the honor of Miss Rodeo North Dakota 2023 in a pageant held June 15-18 in Medora, North Dakota. She represented the North Dakota Winter Show Rodeo.
“I believe in the sport of rodeo and the future of agriculture,” Kendra said. “We need to engage with others, enlighten them on the western way of life and encourage them to join us in our pursuits, no matter how big or small. The world needs more cowboys, cowgirls and fans of rodeo.”
Kendra earned two honors at the pageant: the Cowgirl Spirit Award and Miss Congeniality. The Cowgirl Spirit Award is given in honor of Paul Christenson and is chosen by members of the North Dakota Cowboy Hall of Fame. A winner is selected in recognition of her generosity, work ethic, genuineness and overall cowgirl spirit.
“They liked how I was engaging and welcoming of new people,” Kendra said. “Winners are friendly girls.”
Miss Rodeo North Dakota contestants themselves are responsible for deciding the year’s Miss Congeniality winner. Voting took place on the pageant’s last day. Miss Congeniality is known by her peers as the most friendly, helpful, genuine and outgoing contestant in the pageant.
“I’m proud of how the pageant went. I’m told it was a close, even event with all of us receiving many honors,” Kendra said.
The Miss Rodeo North Dakota 2023 pageant, as well as events surrounding it, was full of fun and wonder. Upon arriving in Medora on Tuesday, June 14, Kendra was part of an all-horse Flag Day parade.
“They honor our nation’s flag and I, along with current Miss North Dakota Rodeo Elise Burwell, rode in the parade. You get to see most of the city that way, which is so much fun. It was a great kickoff to the week,” Kendra said.
Wednesday, June 15, included the written test and media interviews. While a planned outing at the Medora Musical had to be cancelled due to poor weather, Kendra and her fellow contestants were able to meet and greet many people. The next day included judges’ participation, the pageant’s horsemanship competition at the Ranch-O-Rama Arena in Medora and a “Night with Western Stars” fashion show.
“A big part of being Miss North Dakota Rodeo is that you have to ride horses and ride them well,” Kendra said. “They brought in horses and we chose at random. I had 60 seconds to get to know my first horse, No. 4, and then we did our pattern. It’s very quick and you’re supposed to think on your feet, responding to your horse as best as you can. I had wonderful horses.”
The fashion show followed the theme of “68 Years of Miss Rodeo North Dakota.” It included a celebration of style through the decades, modeling of sponsored outfits from Medora Boot and JQ Clothing and the answering of on-stage impromptu questions.
“My mother, Michelle, is a Jirak from Breckenridge and Jim and Marlene are my grandparents. They were avid square dancers and huge, influential people in my life. I actually wore my grandma’s square dancing skirt with a retro shirt and my grandfather’s bolo tie. I had a sentimental, old style look. It was so heartfelt and touching,” Kendra said.
Finally, Friday, June 17 arrived. The day began with the Miss Rodeo North Dakota Pageant brunch, featuring speeches and interviews. After that was a day of fun with the Miss Rodeo North Dakota Sweethearts. It lived up to the title, as far as Kendra’s concerned.
“The point of the Sweethearts program is to get girls involved,” Kendra said. “It’s not competitive. Anyone who shows up gets a crown and a sash and they do little interviews and model. It’s adorable. The moms of these girls have said that when they put on their crowns and sashes, they’re new girls. It makes them confident.”
Friday night’s main event was the North Dakota Cowboy Hall of Fame dinner, the lead-in to the Saturday, June 18 finale. Miss Rodeo North Dakota 2023 was prior to this year’s North Dakota Cowboy Hall of Fame inductions. The ceremony took place at the Tjaden Terrace in Medora.
In addition to Kendra, pageant contestants included Lindsey Miller, 22, Flaxton, North Dakota. Representing the Burke County Fair, Miller will officially serve as Miss Rodeo North Dakota 2023 beginning in January. Kendra and Lindsey were joined by Becky Binstock, 23, South Heart, North Dakota, who represented Minot Rodeo, and exhibition contestant Claire Graner, 21, Huff, North Dakota, who represented Wing Rodeo as Miss Rodeo Prairie Rose.
Following her 2016 graduation from Wahpeton High School, Kendra went on to study agriculture business at North Dakota State College of Science. She also studied agriculture economics, graduating from North Dakota State University in May 2020 with a degree in the field.
“I have a strong agriculture background,” Kendra said. “Both my parents are involved in farming. I love that industry and I want to represent that industry.”
Kendra furthered her education and recently received her Master’s in Business Administration (MBA) degree from North Dakota State University. The MBA includes certificates in digital marketing and innovation, as well as leadership and managerial skills.
“I hope to use my degrees to form together agriculture, the western way of life, communications and the business world,” Kendra said. “I can’t wait to be a representative for our industry — engaging, enlightening and encouraging everyone I meet.”
Being personable and professional is important to Kendra. As a young woman, she was active in 4-H and FFA, showing horses and cattle at the state fair. She also competed in state FFA career development events for the agriculture sales and horse judging contests.
“I have always had a passion for rodeo and I’m proud of its inclusivity. It draws a variety of people to our industry,” Kendra said.
Kendra has a passion for educating the public on agriculture and the western way of life. She believes everyone should have an understanding of the industry, its history and what it takes to put food on our tables.
“People should have someone trustworthy to go to for answers,” Kendra said. “I would love to fill that role. I’m proud of being approachable and I want to be an inspiration for others, as rodeo queens were for me.”
