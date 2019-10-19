The 2020 Relay for Life is shining its light on “Heroes of Hope.”
A fundraiser for the American Cancer Society, Relay for Life will be held from 3-9 p.m. Saturday, April 4 at North Dakota State College of Science’s Blikre Activity Center.
“Our heroes come in many forms,” Chairwoman Carol Poppel said. “We have our superheroes, as well as our military heroes. We also have our people who have shown heroics against cancer.”
Twenty-one teams participated in the 2019 Relay for Life, held Sunday, April 14 in Wahpeton. While adverse weather required the event to be rescheduled and abridged, organizers say it was something to be proud of.
“We raised over $78,000 from our team fundraising and generous donations from corporate sponsors,” Poppel said.
The year’s top-earning team, once again, was 50 Shades of Brave. Captain Barb Hagstrom led her team to raise $15,702.50 for the American Cancer Society.
“We have four new teams and they hit the ground running,” Poppel said. “They were very successful with their fundraising and brought wonderful enthusiasm to the event.”
The 2018-19 season saw a growth in fundraising. Relay for Life participants, including teams and sponsors, raised $75,755 during the 2017-18 season.
Once again, Relay for Life is setting a goal of $100,000. The website for team registration and individual donations, RelayForLife.org/richlandwilkinnd, is up and running.
“We’ve raised $535,” the website stated Friday, Oct. 18. “(There are) 169 days left.”
Teams are encouraged to form and start their fundraising early. Donations may be dropped off at First Community Credit Union, submitted through the Relay for Life website or given to a team member. The website includes a list of current teams, including 50 Shades of Brave, Mountain Movers and Walmart 3875.
Poppel and the Relay for Life Committee will meet at 5:45 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 8 at the Wilkin County Community Room, 505 Eighth St. S. in Breckenridge, Minnesota.
“We encourage anyone who would like to know more about Relay for Life, as well as anyone who may want to be involved with planning, to join us,” Poppel said. “Regular team captain meetings will begin in January.”
Relay for Life remains a cornerstone of the American Cancer Society’s outreach. The organization’s activity includes funding cancer research, providing free lodging for patients through the Hope Lodges, transportation and fuel assistance, the Look Good Feel Better Program and continuous personalized support.
“This money is funding education and recommendations for healthy living and cancer prevention. It’s funding www.cancer.org, which provides updated information. It’s funding the 24/7 helpline, 1-800-227-2345, and a whole lot more,” Poppel said.
The Blikre Activity Center is located at 800 Sixth St. N. in Wahpeton.
For more information, call organizer Susan Davids at 701-640-2942 or Poppel at 701-403-9232.
